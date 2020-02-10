Who's Hiring in #CLE: MoCa, City Architecture, Cleveland Foundation, and more

MoCa
Four positions need filling at the Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art: a part-time sales associate, a preschool museum educator, a summer 2020 Youth Programs Design intern; and a summer 2020 curatorial intern. For more information about moCa and each job opening, click here
.
City Architecture
The 31-year Cleveland architectural, planning and urban design firm is looking for an assistant architect-designer. Candidates should exemplify design stewardship, have a collaborative attitude, and possess an interest in multifamily residential projects. Duties include helping prepare technical documents and presentation drawings, models, renderings and narratives. A professional degree in architecture or landscape architecture is required. To apply, email a resume and work samples to [email protected]
.
The Cleveland Foundation
The local nonprofit is looking to hire an executive assistant for its Human Resources & Administration and Information Technology Services departments. This jobholder will make travel arrangements for executives, manage the administrative process of interviews, and tend to guests as needed. Interested applicants should have the ability to maintain confidentiality, advanced knowledge of Microsoft Suite, and a minimum of five years’ experience in a senior administrative or executive assistant role. Deadline for applying for this part-time position is Feb. 16. To apply, send a resume and cover letter indicating salary requirements to [email protected]
.
Transplant House of Cleveland
An administrative assistant is needed at the nonprofit organization in University Circle. Specific responsibilities for this position include managing the company’s donor database, ensuring donors are thanked in a timely manner, assisting with events, and maintaining a calendar of all board meetings. Qualified applicants will have excellent interpersonal skills, possess the ability to maintain professional office relationships, and be comfortable using Microsoft Office products. A college degree is preferred. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to Elaine Turley at [email protected]
or to the Transplant House of Cleveland, 2029 East 115th St.
Lutheran Hospital
A nursing assistant is needed at Cleveland Clinic’s Lutheran Hospital. The holder of this position will assist with a variety of patient care tasks, label specimens properly, and utilize the pain scale. Required qualifications include the ability to empathize with patients, full range of body motion and a high school diploma. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Zygote Press
The Cleveland artist workshop seeks a program administrative assistant to work with staff, renters and contracted teaching artists. Duties include ordering supplies, assisting in workshop development, assisting the directors in administrative office duties, helping the shop manager coordinate classes in the shop, keeping a calendar of events, and tracking participation numbers and renter payments. The part-time position pays $15 an hour for 15 hours a week. To apply, email a letter of interest and a resume to [email protected]
. Zygote is also looking for a volunteer shop monitor for five hours a week.
Les Delices
The Cleveland chamber music ensemble needs an operations and marketing manager. Duties include managing production logistics, ticket sales and related marketing efforts. Experience working with a performing arts organization is desirable but not required. This position is for 20 hours a week, for 45 weeks a year, at $16 to $20 an hour. To apply, email a cover letter and resume to Executive Director Laura Wiegand at [email protected]
.
The city of Cleveland
An asset management and life safety systems manager is needed at City Hall. Interested applicants should be certified as a diesel technician and computer literate and have a high school diploma or equivalent. This jobholder will direct all activities of the Asset Management Team staff, develop appropriate procedures, and provide reports regularly to meet federal requirements. Benefits include a flexible spending account and wellness programs. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cavaliers Holdings LLC
The parent company of the Cleveland Cavaliers is looking to add a youth sports outreach senior manager to its team. Specific responsibilities for this position include overseeing daily operations of the Youth Sports department, developing content for partner facilities, and establishing guidelines for free community clinics. Qualified applicants will have playing or coaching experience in basketball, three to five years of experience managing direct reports, and a bachelor’s degree in sports management or a related field. Click here
to learn more and apply.
AmeriCorps
The civil society program needs Ohio college guides in Cleveland to advise, mentor and guide underserved Ohioans in their post-high school endeavours. Holders of this position will guide 11th and 12th graders in financial planning, postsecondary access, and leadership development. Qualified applicants will have exceptional communication skills, experience in youth development, and a college degree. To apply, email a resume and cover letter to Deanna Jarvis at [email protected]
.
Holden Forests & Gardens
The cultural institution is looking to fill its Green Corps Program Coordinator job opening for its University Circle campus. Specific responsibilities for this position include organizing program assets, serving the community development team and overseeing landscape management contractors. Qualified applicants will have prior experience in gardening, three years of relevant work experience in formal and informal education, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science or a related field. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Holden Forests & Gardens
A guest services representative is also needed at Ohio’s largest botanical garden. This jobholder will actively welcome guests, provide friendly customer service, and assist with maintaining adequate stock levels. Interested applicants should have effective communication skills, retail and cash handling experience, and a flexible work schedule. Click here
for additional details.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
The downtown Cleveland health care facility is looking to hire an operating room technician. The holder of this position will scrub different surgical tools, ranging from general, podiatry, spine and orthopaedic. Qualified applicants will have prior experience, certification and be the graduate of an accredited OR Tech Program or OR Associate Degree program. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Tremont Animal Clinic
A lover of animals is needed to fill the Cleveland pet clinic’s veterinary assistant job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include assisting veterinarians by properly restraining animals, helping maintain the flow of appointments, and interacting with customers. Interested applicants should be comfortable working in a positive environment and have at least one year of experience as a veterinary assistant. To apply, click here
.
Trapped! Escape Room
A creative individual with a love for entertainment and gaming is needed to fill the game master job opening at this local company, which has five locations. This jobholder will guide participants through a multisensory linear logic experience, and ensure customer satisfaction. Benefits include commission and flexible hours. Click here for more information
and to apply.