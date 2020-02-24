Who's Hiring in #CLE: JumpStart, BlueBridge Networks, and FreshWater Cleveland

JumpStart
Several positions need filling at the Cleveland-based venture development organization, including a customer success representative, marketing and events intern, sales development representative, and sales & marketing specialist. For more information about each position and the company itself, click here
.
BlueBridge Networks
A technical sales representative is needed at the technology solutions provider. This jobholder will resolve customer questions, communicate new products and services to customers, and achieve sales targets. Qualified applicants will have experience in technical sales, a basic understanding of technology environments, and strong interpersonal skills. An associate’s degree is preferred. The salary range for this full-time position is $65,000 to $100,000. Click here for additional details.
FreshWater Cleveland
The online news publication is seeking creative a self-starter to fill the role of solutions partner. Ideal candidates will have previous digital journalism or community newspaper experience or be a recent graduate with relevant qualifications. Candidates should have a passion for working with clients and teams on interesting journalism projects. Our solutions partner wears many hats. The ideal candidate will have experience networking, identifying lead partners to work with, setting up meetings, managing follow-up communications, and drafting proposals; and an interest in urban and social issues, economic development, innovation, and technology. Candidates must be based in the Cleveland region and have a good grasp of the city’s neighborhoods, challenges, and opportunities. To apply, click here
.
Cleveland Metroparks
Cleveland’s expert in all things nature and wildlife is hosting seasonal job fairs on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Stillwater Place (2900 Wildlife Way). A variety of job opportunities are available at the zoo, restaurants, golf courses and more. Click here for more information
and to register. Attendees should bring copies of their resume.
Hallmark Aviation Services
A highly motivated person is needed to fill a customer services representative job opening at the Cleveland-based above-the-wing ground handling services provider. Interested applicants should be eager to learn new skills, able to multitask and have a high school diploma or equivalent. This jobholder will be required to complete two weeks of (paid) training. The job offers flight benefits, a 401k plan and travel perks. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
The health-care giant has numerous openings at its Cleveland campus, including for EVS floor technicians, assistant nurse manager, traffic control manager, broadcast engineer, data architect, lead systems analyst, clinical technician, and administrative program coordinator. Click here for additional details
.
Answering Cleveland Inc.
The local 24/7 answering service is looking to fill multiple openings for an inbound call center agent. This position will not make telemarketing or sales calls, but will answer a variety of different business inquiries. Qualified applicants will have excellent communication skills and a clear telephone voice and be available to work holidays as needed. At least one year of related experience is preferred. This opening was posted Feb. 13. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Metropolitan at The 9
A bar-back is needed at the luxury downtown Cleveland hotel. Specific responsibilities for this position include maintaining stock, supporting the bartender’s needs, and assisting during service. Additionally, this jobholder will change beer kegs, wash dishes and refill ice wells. If interested in applying, click here
.
City of Cleveland Heights
The Cuyahoga County suburb is looking to hire an intern for the City Manager’s Office. In addition to working with the city manager and their leadership team, the holder of this position will gain a better understanding of local government, perform background research on a variety of different topics, and respond to resident inquiries. Qualified applicants will have strong interpersonal skills, knowledge of computers and be enrolled in graduate school. The pay range for this temporary, part-time position is $16.67 to $20 an hour. Click here for additional details
.
Great Lakes Science Center
Two part-time guest engagement specialists are needed at the downtown Cleveland museum and educational facility. This position will engage guests in traveling exhibitions, demonstrate a positive attitude, and assist with group greetings. Qualified applicants will be creative and comfortable working outdoors and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Click here
for more information and to apply.
John Carroll University
The university is looking to fill its administrative assistant job opening in the Department of Education and School Psychology. Specific responsibilities for this part-time, 12-month position include providing class lists for the department chair, assisting professors with gathering student information, and recording test scores. Interested applicants should have good organizational skills, experience in an office setting, and an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Case Western Reserve University
The Cleveland university is looking to fill a faculty position in its Nonprofit Management & Community Practice. Desired applicants will have expertise in nonprofit management and experience working with racially and economically diverse populations. Qualified applicants will have a doctorate in nonprofit administration or a related field, an earned master’s degree and the demonstrated ability to teach in a variety of different formats. Click here
for additional details.
Cleveland Indians
A front end developer is needed at Cleveland’s MLB franchise. This jobholder will build applications to support players, coaches and the front office, collaborate with stakeholders, and develop web services. Interested applicants should have experience working with Tableau, at least three years of experience in software development, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Click here for more information
and to apply.
Cleveland Foundation
The local philanthropic funding agency needs a grants coordinator. This full-time position prepares documentation, coordinates workflow, monitors intake of grant applications and inquiries, creates and maintains database records, and undertakes special projects, among other duties. Requirements include a high school diploma and three or more years of experience working in a grantmaking environment. To apply, email a resume and cover letter indicating salary requirements to [email protected]
by March 8.