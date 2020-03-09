Who's Hiring in #CLE: Cleveland Public Theater, Judson Senior Living, Jones Day, and more

Cleveland Public Theater
A strong leader with a passion for working with teens is needed to fill the organization’s theater creator/director job opening. The holder of this position will lead a play with instructors and teenage performers who have varying levels of experience—the play will be shown outdoors in different neighborhoods throughout Cleveland. Responsibilities include teaching the basics of acting, collaborating with professional artists, and acting as a role model. Qualified applicants will have experience in devising theater and excellent organizational skills and be eager to learn. For more information and to apply, click here
Judson Senior Living
A state testing nursing assistant is needed at the Cleveland senior health facility. Specific responsibilities for this position include performing supportive resident care duties, assisting residents with activities of daily living, and providing related services that provide comfort. This jobholder will have campus perks (discounted on-campus meals, access to pool facilities, and free parking), tuition reimbursement and a flexible spending account. Click here for more information and to apply
Jones Day
A systems coordinator position needs filling at the Cleveland-based law firm. The holder of this position will coordinate annual maintenance of BCS applications, have extensive knowledge of the firm’s billing applications, and serve as a system expert across the firm. Interested applicants should have strong interpersonal skills, experience with training delivery methods, and strong service orientation. This opening was posted March 2. For additional details, click here
Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court
A case management clerk is needed at the local courthouse. This jobholder will serve as a receptionist for the Magistrate, secure court records, and enter hearing results. Interested applicants should have a high school diploma or equivalent, at least three years of experience working in a clerical position and strong organizational skills. The salary is $38,802. This opening was posted Feb. 4. Click here for additional details
Cleveland Clinic
The local nonprofit is looking to fill its nurse scientist job opening. This jobholder will work collaboratively with the Law Department and Lerner Research Institute, demonstrate leadership, and serve as a consultant to external nurse scientists. Qualified applicants will have a research-based doctorate in nursing, demonstrated skills in nurse relations, and be a state licensed registered nurse. If interested in applying, click here
Cuyahoga County
Cleveland’s home county is looking to hire a finance administrator. This jobholder will oversee the department budget, administer a variety of labor contracts, and meet with municipal officers regularly to discuss future projects. Qualified applicants will have at least 10 years of experience working in governmental operations, five years of managerial experience, and a master’s degree in business, public administration or finance. This job was posted March 2. Click here to learn more
Medical Mutual of Ohio
The Cleveland-based health insurance provider is looking to fill its lead Medicare data analyst job opening. Specific responsibilities for this position include performing complex analyses of data, managing multiple projects with competing deadlines, and collaborating with companywide leaders. Interested applicants should have at least six years of experience in a health plan, advanced expertise in data extraction, and a bachelor’s degree in public health, health care administration, or related field. For additional details, click here
Case Western Reserve University
An assistant director of finance is needed at the University Circle institution of higher education. This jobholder will manage all daily activity for the law school, facilitate the review of annual budgets, and submit timely grant reports. Qualified applicants will have experience analyzing complex data sets for trends, good technical knowledge of Windows operating systems, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business. If interested in applying and for more information
, click here.
University Hospitals
A full-time, board certified emergency radiologist is needed at the University Circle health-care institution. Specific responsibilities for this position include providing coverage at an academic medical center, 14 regional emergency departments and eight urgent care centers. Interested applicants will be able to read multiple types of radiography (US, CT, MR and conventional), and have a flexible work schedule. To apply, send a CV to Carl Butcher at [email protected] Click here for more information
Cleveland Research Company
The local, independent research firm is looking to fill a junior sales associate job opening. This jobholder will observe analyst calls, help drive revenue by communicating with clients, and be willing to travel. Required skills and credentials include experience in finance or accounting, interest in learning the equity research industry, and a graduate or undergraduate business degree. Click here
for more information and to apply.
The Cleveland Foundation
A gift planning coordinator is needed at Cleveland’s first-ever nonprofit organization. The holder of this position will provide daily administrative support to the director of gift planning, track payroll contributions from donors, and respond promptly and efficiently to donor requests. Required qualifications include proficiency in Microsoft Office, excellent customer service skills, and a paralegal certificate or equivalent. To apply, send a resume, cover letter and salary requirements to [email protected]
.