Who's Hiring in #CLE: Thrive Peer Support, Ohio Technical College, Sherwin-Williams, and more

Thrive Peer Support
The Beachwood-based addiction recovery team is looking to fill multiple job openings, and their timing couldn’t be better. In the state of panic and unease we find ourselves in, people can still find help through Thrive Peer Support’s telehealth services. Team members offer recovery support and address substance use disorders as well as mental health concerns. Click here
to learn more.
Ohio Technical College
A welding instructor is needed at the private, nonprofit automotive technical college. The holder of this position will prepare for classroom instruction, maintain a positive image for students and evaluate student performance against industry standards. Qualified applicants will be AWS certified, highly knowledgeable in the welding industry and have excellent communication skills. If interested in applying, click here
.
Sherwin-Williams
An IT manager of digital color experience is needed at the Cleveland-headquartered paint maker. This jobholder will formulate the technical color strategy for the websites of various businesses, research new development standards, and collaborate with IT as well as business owners. Qualified applicants will have five years of experience in software development, excellent communication skills, and a bachelor’s degree in a related field, though a master’s is preferred. For additional details, click here
.
Cleveland Clinic
A patient service specialist is needed at the local medical institution. This jobholder will ensure each patient has an outstanding experience during their visit, facilitate billing functions, and effectively communicate with the clinical staff. Qualified applicants will have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to type at least 30 words per minute, and have excellent organizational and communication skills. For more information and to apply, click here
.
City of Cleveland
Our city is looking to hire a customer support associate for meter operations. The holder of this position will review meter-related discrepancies under supervision, complete daily assigned meter readings, and update non-AMR meter information in the billing system. Qualifications for this position include an associate’s degree in accounting, advanced communication skills, and basic knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel. For additional details, click here
.
Morrison Living
A director of dining services is needed at the senior living industry’s Cleveland location. This jobholder will ensure high-quality food to residents and employees, maintain excellent relationships with residents, and keep the department “inspection ready” at all times. Qualified applicants will have three to five years of senior living experience, excellent customer service skills, and a bachelor’s degree in food service management or related field. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Soliant Health
The health-care organization is looking to hire a registered respiratory therapist. This jobholder will help increase breathing efficiency for older people. Qualified applicants will have an Ohio RT license, adult critical care experience, and at least two years of experience in the industry. Click here for more information
and to apply.
Green Road Animal Hospital
The small animal hospital in University Heights is looking for a hard-working, detail-oriented individual to fill their veterinary technician job opening. This jobholder will assist veterinarians with physical exams and diagnostic tests, administer medications and provide compassionate health care to furry patients. The only qualification for this position is at least one to two years of experience in the industry. For additional details, click here
.
Medical Mutual
A network manager is needed at the Cleveland-based health insurance company. The holder of this position will facilitate all network management activities, interact with network providers to resolve problems, and administer corporate projects. Required qualifications include intermediate Microsoft Office skills, eight years of health-care industry sales experience, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration or a related field. For more information and to apply, click here
.
PNC
The Pittsburgh-based bank is looking to hire a part-time teller. Specific responsibilities for this position include processing a variety of customer interactions, performing lobby engagement activities to connect with customers, and applying product knowledge to solve customer problems. Interested applicants should be attentive to detail, understand customer needs, and know effective communication tactics. Click here for more information
and to apply.