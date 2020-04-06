Who's Hiring in #CLE: Cleveland Clinic, Barklyn Heights, and Gottleib Organization

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Cleveland Clinic
An EMT basic is needed at the nonprofit hospital. Specific responsibilities for this part-time position include reporting on time to scheduled obligations, operating emergency vehicles safely, and displaying an overall positive image of the department. Qualified candidates will have graduated from an approved Basic EMT program, at least two years of experience driving emergency vehicles, and current licensure as an emergency medical technician. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Barklyn Heights LLC
The local dog daycare is looking to hire a daytime attendant. This jobholder will oversee the intake and checkout of dogs, monitor dog play groups, and sanitize play areas. Interested applicants should have experience working with dogs, a history of punctuality, and availability on weekends. If interested in applying, click here
.
The Gottlieb Organization
The Cleveland financial firm is looking for an underwriting case manager to direct the process for new and existing business. The position requires daily interaction with the CEO, national affiliates and internal teams to understand the case objectives and updates, meticulous collection of documents, and strengthening relationships with clients, medical offices, affiliates, and institutional partners. Requirements include more than three years of heavy project management experience within a team setting, managing multiple projects at once with various timelines. For additional details, click here
.
Essential jobs
The state of Ohio has compiled a list of openings for positions deemed essential jobs statewide at this website
.
Wag!
A dog walker is needed at the pet care company that’s widely known as an “Uber for dogs.” This jobholder will be flexible, enjoy spending time with dogs, and work outdoors. Perks of this position include choosing gigs according to your availability, having insured walks, and earning as much as $25 per hour. Click here to learn more
.
Harrington Electric
An electrical estimator/project manager is needed at Cleveland’s oldest electrical contracting company. Specific responsibilities for this position include acting as a supervisor, consultant and construction manager. Interested applicants should be familiar with the local market, be knowledgeable with estimating software, and have at least five years of electrical estimating experience. This opening
was posted March 19. For more information and to apply, click here
.
Medical Mutual
The Cleveland-based medical insurance firm is looking to hire a business intelligence programmer. This jobholder will develop innovative BI solutions, provide technical assistance to other team members, and collaborate with analytics teams to drive key business decisions. Qualified candidates will have two years of experience in report development, strong knowledge of Tableau, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. Click here to learn more
and to apply.
Navy Recruiting Station Cleveland
An operations specialist is needed at the local military recruiter. Specific responsibilities for this position include maintaining the Combat Information Center and providing technical information to the command. To apply, submit your CV here
.
KeyBank
The Cleveland bank is looking to fill its learning consultant job opening. The holder of this position will partner with lines of business, have visibility into risk initiatives across the enterprise, and build content for compliance courses. Required qualifications include having knowledge of the ADDIE learning model, the demonstrated ability to lead teams, and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. This opening was posted March 19. For additional details, click here
.
Associates in Cardiology
A medical assistant/receptionist is needed at the Cleveland Heights health provider. This jobholder will be working full-time, taking phone calls, and earning $13 to $18 an hour. Interested applicants should have two years of experience as a medical receptionist and assistant. Click here for more information
and to apply.
Instacart
Many Clevelanders are looking to hire a personal shopper. This jobholder will purchase groceries for homes from Kamm’s Corner to South Collinwood. No experience is necessary, and each shopper can personalize their work schedule. For additional details, click here
.
Volt
A machine operator is needed at Volt’s Cleveland and Wickliffe plants. The holder of this position will have basic math skills and the ability to follow processes and be able to lift at least 50 pounds. Required qualifications include being able to stand for prolonged periods of time, successful completion of pre-employment testing, and a high school diploma or equivalent. The opening was posted March 25. If interested in applying or for more information, click here
.