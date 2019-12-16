Who's Hiring in #CLE: Cleveland Restoration Society, LSC Service Corp., Parker Hannifin, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Cleveland Restoration Society
The private, nonprofit organization, founded in 1972, is hiring a development and grants manager. The position requires experience in structuring development strategies, writing grant requests, preparing grant reports, and structuring membership campaigns. A background or education in historic preservation, American history and culture, or urban studies is highly desirable but not essential. This posting will close Dec. 31. To apply, visit here
.
LSC Service Corp.
The Lakewood professional services company is hiring a manager of operations and development for the Barton Senior Center on the Westerly campus in Lakewood. Responsibilities include providing financial regulatory compliance support to the company’s property management staff in the areas of HUD assisted housing programs, and the IRS Section 42 Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. To apply, visit here
.
Parker Hannifin
The Mayfield Heights company specializing in motion and control technologies is hiring a customer care representative. Duties of the position include advocating and supporting the company’s WIN strategy, the ability to work independently, and the ability to generate and communicate select monthly departmental reports to aid in the effectiveness and efficiency of the department. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, six years of previous customer service experience, and excellent verbal and written communication skills. For more information and to apply for this position, visit this link
.
FactCite Lincoln Library Online
The Cleveland ed-tech company serving a national market, is hiring a sales associate. Responsibilities include representing FactCite at conferences, developing campaigns to attract prospects (school librarians and teachers), and converting prospects to subscribers. Requirements include an outgoing personality, strong problem-solving skills, and ability to learn technology applications. Familiarity with the education market, such as prior teaching experience, is a plus. To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to Susan Gall, vice president, at [email protected]
MetroHealth System
The nonprofit public health-care system is hiring an educator of opioid safety for its Brooklyn Heights location. The position is responsible for providing day-to-day support and leadership of office programs, developing and implementing a variety of educational services, and contributing to developing and maintaining budgets for orientation of educational activities. A master’s degree in education, experience in implementing online educational materials and experience with grant writing are required. For more information and to apply, click this
.
University Hospitals
The health-care system is hiring a transplant outreach coordinator for its Cleveland location. Position duties include initiating and maintaining positive relationships with patient-customers, referring physicians, and supporting transplant staff. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, five years of health care or marketing experience, and transplant or organ donation experience. For more information and to apply, visit this link
.
University Hospitals
The system also is hiring a nursing professional development specialist for its Cleveland location. The specialist is responsible for program development, leadership, and improving health-care practices. Effective presentation skills and travel are required as well. A minimum of two years of specialty area experience and experience with education are also required. For more information and to apply, click this link
.
American Greetings
The Westlake greeting card company is hiring a customer experience specialist. Responsibilities of the position include responding to the field services representatives, the possession of excellent writing and verbal skills, and the ability to work independently. One year of customer service experience as well as a flexible and adaptable work schedule are requirements for this position. If interested in applying, visit here
.
American Greetings
The Westlake company also is hiring a technical support experience specialist. Responsibilities of the position include asking customers targeted questions to understand the source of their issues, accommodating to customer needs, and focusing on job skill growth by participating in education opportunities networks. Three years of experience in customer service, technical support or call center capacity are some of the requirements. For more information or to apply for the position, visit this link
.
Sherwin-Williams
The paints and coatings manufacturer is hiring a cash applicator for its Cleveland location. The applicator is responsible for optimizing cash flow, ensuring payment application accuracy and posting and applying payments from various sources. The employee is also responsible for customer service. A high school diploma or equivalent is required. For more information about the position or to apply, visit here
.
Lincoln Electric
The Cleveland industrial manufacturer is hiring an industrial electrician. The position is responsible for troubleshooting, performing equipment analysis and helping to diagnose test equipment malfunctions. Requirements include an associate’s degree in electronics or electrical technology, being safety conscious and good electrical aptitude. To consider applying, visit this link.