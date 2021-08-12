Original grassroots: How Buckeye Woodland activists agitated for affordable utilities in the 1970s

Cleveland Public Library’s Center for Local and Global History, special thanks to Terry Meter.

Plain Dealer coverage of one of the Buckeye Woodland Community Congress' protests from April 1982, where protesters crashed a SOHIO board meeting.

Plain Dealer coverage of a group of protesters storming the Chagrin Valley Hunt Club to protest SOHIO from September 1982.

"No way, we won't pay" Buckeye Woodland Community Congress' protesters chant at Stouffer's Inn on the Square outside Sohio's annual meeting.

A Buckeye Woodland Community Congress member with protesters gathered at E. Ninth and Euclid Ave. wanting Sohio to oppose deregulation of natural gas prices and contribute $1 billion to subsidize heating costs for poor and elderly consumers. Mari A. Schaefer

Over the decades thousands of people have faced soaring gas, light, and water bills. In recent months the government started to end COVID-19 utility bill moratoriums, forcing low-income residents to wade through a maze of assistance programs.

It turns out that the struggle to keep the lights on is an old one. More than 40 years ago, the

Buckeye Woodland Community Congress

(BWCC) shut down the East Ohio Gas building, crashed an energy company board meeting, and disrupted a fancy lunch in Gate Mills to get the corporate executives of major utility companies to reduce heating costs for seniors and get accurate meters for resident’s homes.

Some of their efforts resulted in victories. Others in defeat. However, it seems that even when they were defeated the compromise yielded great benefits and the organizers achieved their goals.

George Barany

About 500 neighborhood demonstrators march down Euclid Ave. to Sohio’s annual meeting.