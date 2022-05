Bans Off Our Bodies Rally: Saturday’s event draws nearly 1,000 to Willard Park

About 1,000 protesters on Saturday, May 14 showed their concern over the potential that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to protect a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

Pro Life advocates were nearby, also voicing their opinions, but they were drowned out by a bagpiper before Cleveland Police made the group move to East 9th Street.

Planned Parenthood is currently circulating a petition to protect a woman’s right to choose.FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski attended Saturdays’ rally and documented the protest.