Bans Off Our Bodies Rally: Saturday’s event draws nearly 1,000 to Willard Park

About 1,000 protesters on Saturday, May 14 showed their concern over the potential that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn its historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to protect a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.
The group met at Willard Park near the Free Stamp for the Bans Off Our Bodies Rally, hosted by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, and comes after the recently leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision in Mississippi’s request to overturn Roe V. Wade, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The decision is not yet final.
Pro Life advocates were nearby, also voicing their opinions, but they were drowned out by a bagpiper before Cleveland Police made the group move to East 9th Street.
Planned Parenthood is currently circulating a petition
to protect a woman’s right to choose.
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski attended Saturdays’ rally and documented the protest.