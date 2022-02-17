Orchids Forever: Botanical Garden’s annual show triggers spring fever in Cleveland

clinics, which will run throughout the show. Additionally, there is virtual programming scheduled, including the always popular Ask the Orchid Doctor clinics, which will run throughout the show.

There is a basic orchid care clinic thus Saturday, Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and a lecture on orchid conservation, “Orchids on the Edge: Conservation in a Changing World,” on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. with Dr. Lawrence W. Zettler, biology professor at Illinois College.