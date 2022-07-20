First phase of six-year Woodhill Homes project starts with 120-unit apartments

CMHA CEO Jeffery K. Patterson

fitness center, a community room, outdoor picnic area, and playground

The original Woodhill Homes was built in 1939 and was one of the first public housing developments in Cleveland, and is one of the oldest in the country.

“This is one of the older family properties that we have, and it is very much in need of redevelopment,” says Patterson

“We have a good partner in The Community Builders.”





"I thought we got good feedback from residents in terms of wanting to see something different, wanting to make sure that they had something that kind of opened up the site a little bit more [because there were] some safety things of concern," says Matt Schmidt, CMHA director of modernization and development. "But we also looked at the housing being a foundation to bring other opportunities and development to the community." CMHA officials worked with the City of Cleveland and neighborhood residents and businesses to develop the transformation plan for the property.

The Choice Plan focuses on the redevelopment of Woodhill Homes into several new mixed-income apartment buildings. All buildings in each phase will meet high quality health and environmental standards.

With a deadline on the implementation grant, Schmidt says they are facing an “ambitious” goal in completing phase one by the fall of 2023.



“It's going to be a challenge,” he says. “You know we'll get there, but that includes work that is has just really kicked off in earnest this week.”

Other funding sources for Woodhill Station West include Housing Tax Credits and City of Cleveland HOME funds.

“We've gone through a rather lengthy planning and development process with some great community partners,” says Patterson. “We're really looking forward to having a project that's going to be very impactful and beneficial to that community.”

Phase two—the $31.6 million Woodhill Center East—is east of Woodhill Homes along Woodland Avenue, between E 110th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and includes a four-story, 61-unit building and 19-unit townhomes. Like Woodhill Station West, Woodhill Center East also features a community room, fitness center, landscaped greenspace, a playground, and an outdoor patio. There will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

The third phase, the $34.6 million Woodhill Station East, returns to the Buckeye and Woodhill intersection and will neighbor Woodhill Station West. Final specs are still in the planning stages but it will feature a 69-unit