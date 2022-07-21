Bouncing back through Arts & Culture: CAC annual report highlights resilience in the arts

Cavani String Quartet worked with several other CAC funded organizations to stage “Beyond Beethoven,” and give 100 student string musicians from area high schools a chance to perform with the quartet at Severance Hall . Robert Muller

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes completed its five-year, $6.5 million capital campaign at the end of 2021 to renovate its facilities. Bob Perkoski

Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center started a program focused on supporting Latino artists in Cleveland.

people

“I’m really proud of the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture staff for their hard work to serve the nonprofits that we fund,” says

“The pandemic posed many challenges, and CAC pivoted quickly to ensure groups could be successful in their grant applications and flexible with funding in situations where events didn’t happen as planned.

“Their work ensured CAC could continue to be a difference maker for the nearly 250 nonprofits funded by CAC in 2021,” continues Mendez. “I’m also grateful to the nonprofit arts community for their commitment to making art for and with residents, and for working tirelessly to reach people and provide hope and healing in new and different ways.”

In 2020, CAC worked with the nonprofit

to secure $3 million in CARES Act relief from Cuyahoga County for arts nonprofits and this year the County committed $1.65 million in

American Rescue Plan

money to the organizations CAC funds.

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes completed its five-year, $6.5 million capital campaign at the end of 2021 to renovate its facilities.

“CAC’s general operating support and CARES Act funding helped sustain our operations and programming throughout the challenges of COVID-19, allowing us to focus on long-term investments in our mission,” Nature Center president and CEO Kay Carlson was quoted as saying in the annual report. “Our investment in the Nature Center’s outdoor classroom could not have come at a better time, as people flocked to parks and outdoor spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw a three-fold increase in visitation when the pandemic began, and we had over 140,000 visits during 2021.”

give 100 student string musicians from area high schools a chance to perform with the quartet at Severance Hall in December 2021. The group

Black, Indigenous, and people of color

executive director Letitia Lopez conceived of Unidos por el Arte , a program focused on supporting Latino artists in Cleveland , while discussing equity with CAC officials in 2019. Lopez later , while discussing equity with CAC officials in 2019. Lopez later launched the program with CAC SFA funding