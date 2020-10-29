Autumn admiration: Photos of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture-funded sites ripe for viewing

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes conserves a natural area, connects people with nature and inspires environmental stewardship. Bob Perkoski
The Rose Foundation Gazebo at the The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes. Bob Perkoski
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes provides a safe, welcoming, and inclusive outdoor space so that all people can connect with nature on their own terms and without fear, discrimination, or violence. Bob Perkoski
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes serves as a model urban environmental resource that welcomes all and enriches people's lives through education, innovative programs and community involvement. Bob Perkoski
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes conserves a natural area, connects people with nature and inspires environmental stewardship. Bob Perkoski
A walk along the forest floor in Brooklyn Oxbow. Bob Perkoski
The shale cliffs of the Brooklyn Oxbow with the abandoned creek bed in foreground. Bob Perkoski
South face of shale cliffs in Brooklyn Oxbow. Bob Perkoski
The channelized Big Creek looking west. Bob Perkoski
Big Creek Connects' Bob Gardin standing where abandoned creek meets the re-aligned channel. Bob Perkoski
Wetland area within the Brooklyn Oxbow. Bob Perkoski
Looking upstream along East or Main Branch of Big Creek in Memphis Picnic Area Bob Perkoski
Shaker Heights Landmark Plymouth Church founders were believed to be involved in Cleveland’s stations on the Underground Railroad in 1852. Bob Perkoski
St. John’s Episcopal Church established in 1834, is widely reported to be a stop on the Underground Railroad in the years leading up to the Civil War. Bob Perkoski
The Cozad–Bates House historic landmark , is the oldest and only surviving pre-Civil War structure built around 1853, in University Circle, Cleveland, Ohio. Bob Perkoski
LAND studio’s campaign called The City Is Our Museum shines a light on artworks and public spaces that can be found around town. Bob Perkoski
Artist Stina Aleah painting in Public Square for LAND studio’s Voices of CLE exhibit. Bob Perkoski
Dunham Tavern Museum is the oldest building still standing on its original site in the city of Cleveland built in 1824. Bob Perkoski
Dunham Tavern Museum and its campus is an oasis of green space in MidTown and a gathering place for the community. Bob Perkoski
Dunham Tavern’s 900 ft. garden path features depictions of early settler life along with a stagecoach, log cabin, and community gardens. Bob Perkoski
Artist, Michael Weil spent solitary evenings locked inside the gates of Lake View Cemetery photographing the spectacular monuments, grounds and the mood of our cemetery for this Moonlight in the Gates Exhibit. Bob Perkoski
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center Bob Perkoski
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center turtle. Bob Perkoski
Madagascar hissing cockroaches at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Bob Perkoski
Lake Erie Nature & Science Center’s Eastern Screech Owls in the Wildlife Gardens. Bob Perkoski
Bald eagle at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center’s Wildlife Gardens. Bob PerkoskiBob Perkoski
Whether it’s in the blooms of springtime, the heat of summer, the chill of winter, or the colors of fall, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) supports the arts year-round. CAC is one of the largest local public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year.
And with the colors of fall illuminating the landscape, what better time to get out and experience just some of the CAC-funded organizations?
“Fall is a beautiful time to get out and explore nature in Cuyahoga County, says CAC executive director Jill Paulsen. “We are proud to support these organizations who have made it a priority to provide safe, physically distanced spaces for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski recently traveled around Cuyahoga County—capturing the beauty of the season within the region’s rich arts community.