Autumn admiration: Photos of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture-funded sites ripe for viewing

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, October 29, 2020

Whether it’s in the blooms of springtime, the heat of summer, the chill of winter, or the colors of fall, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) supports the arts year-round. CAC is one of the largest local public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year.
 

And with the colors of fall illuminating the landscape, what better time to get out and experience just some of the CAC-funded organizations?
 

“Fall is a beautiful time to get out and explore nature in Cuyahoga County, says CAC executive director Jill Paulsen. “We are proud to support these organizations who have made it a priority to provide safe, physically distanced spaces for all residents and visitors to enjoy.”
 

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski recently traveled around Cuyahoga County—capturing the beauty of the season within the region’s rich arts community.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

