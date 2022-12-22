Newcomers: 27 groups are first-time recipients of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture project support grants

Courtesy of Writers in Residence

Writers in Residence, the organization he co-founded that teaches creative writing to incarcerated teens Courtesy of Writers in Residence

Zachary Thomas, executive director of Writers in Residence

Karen Carter, executive director of Fostering Hope OhioKaren Carter, executive director of Fostering Hope Ohio Courtesy of Fostering Hope Ohio

Anna Cerveny, founder and executive director of Cleveland Dance Project Company Courtesy of Cleveland Dance Project Company

Anna Cerveny, founder and executive director of Cleveland Dance Project Company Courtesy of Cleveland Dance Project Company

Artful Cleveland artist, LaSaundra Robinson works on painting in her studio Stephen Cutri

Artist Robin VanLear at the Coventry PEACE Campus Grant Segall

Courtesy of Art Acts Ltd

VanLear opened her own Art Acts studio on the Coventry PEACE Campus Courtesy of Art Acts Ltd

Towpath Trail Lantern Parade

Project Support grants promote and encourage the breadth of arts and cultural programming in our community by supporting projects both large and small throughout Cuyahoga County.

Artist Robin VanLear at the Coventry PEACE Campus

Artful Cleveland artist, LaSaundra Robinson works on painting in her studio

Towpath Trail Lantern Parade

Canalway Executive Director, Mera Cardenas

Anna Cerveny, founder and executive director of Cleveland Dance Project Company

Cleveland Dance Project Company

Karen Carter, executive director of Fostering Hope OhioKaren Carter, executive director of Fostering Hope Ohio

Fostering Hope Ohio's Childhood Experiences program

Zachary Thomas, executive director of Writers in Residence