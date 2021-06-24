Art as activism: Tamir Rice Foundation and SPACES collect art supplies for justice-affected youth

SPACES and the Tamir Rice foundation have repurposed and decorated collection bins for individuals to donate art materials. Sydney Kornegay

SPACES and the Tamir Rice foundation have repurposed and decorated collection bins for individuals t Sydney Kornegay

Collection bins have been decorated to celebrate the life of Tamir Rice. Sydney Kornegay

SPACES and the Tamir Rice foundation have repurposed and decorated collection bins for individuals to donate art materials.

$34,197 in general operating support from CAC, and CAC has invested more than $850,000 in SPACES since 2008.

“CAC’s aim is to strengthen our community through our investment of public funds into organizations like SPACES,” says Jill M. Paulsen CAC executive director. “The creativity of our community is not only visible in galleries and museums. By supporting projects like this we help make sure more people have what they need to express themselves through art.”

,

Antwoine Washington

, and

SPACES - 2900 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

Robinson G. Jones Elementary School (attended by Tamir Rice) - 4550 W 150th St, Cleveland, OH 44135

Toby's Plaza - 11440 Uptown Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106

Roxboro Elementary / Middle School (attended by Tamir Rice) - 2400 Roxboro Rd #3624, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118