Summer (arts) loving: With CAC funding, these summer arts camps aim to cultivate minds and bodies

Julia de Burgos Cultural Arts Center’s Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp

Duffy Liturgical Dance Ensemble

explore their creativity this summer with local teaching artists.

Break Into Summer camp

has hands-on activities in dance, music, and visual arts

Esperanza STEAM Camp

Art of the African diaspora

Students will also complete performances throughout the camp and the Summer.

Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp runs June 6 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the

Julia De Burgos Cultural Arts Center

,

2800 Archwood Ave.

, Cleveland. Students are accepted through audition only.

A portion of the Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp will also be available remotely through Zoom. Tuition is $300, but full scholarships are available to all Cleveland Metropolitan School District Students.

for more information and to audition.