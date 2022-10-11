Come together: Arts Innovation Summit seeks unity, collaboration in uncertain times

Monica Torres, Malina Rauschenfels, Megan Young, Aseelah Shareef, and Jill Paulsen at the Arts Innovation Summit from 2019

Mourning [A] BLKstar, a Cleveland music group who will participate in a Talkback on equity in the arts at the BW Arts Innovation Summit

Gamble Auditorium

,

Bryan L. Bowser

will focus on the intersections within the arts world

and the innovation that can happen when groups collaborate to create new opportunities.

Tizziana Baldenebro, Executive Director of SPACES Gallery

arts management & entrepreneurship

Rachel Hegemeier

Gamble Auditorium in the Kulas Musical Arts Building, 96 Front Street