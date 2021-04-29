Returning to arts: Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, ioby continue crowdfunding match for third year

Erika Ervin’s “Urban Pocket Park Farmers Market” program builds off her expertise in revitalizing over 7 vacant lots into “pocket parks” where community residents can gather to grow food, socialize, and participate in arts programming.

Erika Ervin’s “Urban Pocket Park Farmers Market” program builds off her expertise in revitalizing over 7 vacant lots into “pocket parks” where community residents can gather to grow food, socialize, and participate in arts programming.

Christian Elder's Model Garden program will teach students ages 8-18 how to grow, prepare, and market their own food. Sydney Kornegay

Christian Elder's Model Garden program draws on Elder's experience both as a youth educator as well as a lifelong gardener, and has raised approximately half of the money needed through the ioby website. Sydney Kornegay

Christian Elder's Model Garden program will teach students ages 8-18 how to grow, prepare, and market their own food. Sydney Kornegay

Christian Elder's Model Garden program will teach students ages 8-18 how to grow, prepare, and market their own food. Sydney Kornegay

Christian Elder's Model Garden program draws on Elder's experience both as a youth educator as well as a lifelong gardener, and has raised approximately half of the money needed through the ioby website. Sydney Kornegay

Cuyahoga County a more vibrant place for arts and culture.

Christian Elder's Model Garden program will teach students ages 8-18 how to grow, prepare, and market their own food.

inspire and strengthen the community by investing in arts and culture. Since 2007, it has invested over $207 million in more than 436 organizations.

Meanwhile, ioby gives local leaders the ability to crowdfund the resources they need to build change from the ground up. Rooted in social justice principles, ioby seeks to turn fundraising into a form of community organizing by training leaders on how to build momentum for a project.

over 903 donors gave $79,277 to fund resident-led projects and CAC provided $60,000 in matching grants. This generated a total of $139,277 locally for the arts.

“This new way of engaging residents to fund projects has been successful, so our match will increase to $75,000 for 2021,” says Malissa Bodmann, a spokesperson for CAC.

Erika Ervin’s “Urban Pocket Park Farmers Market” program builds off her expertise in revitalizing over 7 vacant lots into “pocket parks” where community residents can gather to grow food, socialize, and participate in arts programming.

But when the pandemic struck, Miller had to pivot her idea to avoid large, in-person gatherings. Instead, she used her 2020 crowdfunding campaign to raise $4,299 to distribute art kits to families’ homes. The kits provided children and their families who were stuck at home with a creative outlet and provided both an activity and instructions for the families to follow.

“Now, more than ever, it’s imperative for families to be creative,” Miller writes on her project page. “In an effort to help families alleviate stress during this crisis, we will continue to provide Our Family Creative Intro Kit to those in need. In addition, we continue to host our Annual Cleveland Art Week and Painting in the Park event which celebrates the diversity of creativity.”