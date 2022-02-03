Improvement plan: New CDC Neighborhood Platform outlines community needs to Bibb administration

Restoring commercial buildings or boosting homeownership through flexible mortgages meet Collinwood’s needs while extending well beyond the community’s borders. Bob Perkoski

Restoring commercial buildings or boosting homeownership through flexible mortgages meet Collinwood’s needs while extending well beyond the community’s borders. Bob Perkoski

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb

Colleen Gilson, vice president of CDC advancement for CNP

specific policy recommendations that will improve quality of life for all residents in all Cleveland neighborhoods. These recommendations are actionable and can be achieved in four years. They will also lay a foundation from which all neighborhoods can grow and thrive.”

Edward Stockhausen, CNP’s vice president of advocacy and public policy

Edward Stockhausen, CNP’s vice president of advocacy and public policy. “This platform is an opportunity to partner with all the CDCs who work daily to make life better.”

A unified front

The Greater Collinwood CDC Executive director Jamar Doyle

Rosemary Mudry, executive director of the West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development serving Ward 17

Kamm's Corner “The platform is built on the belief that for Cleveland to thrive, we must commit to and deploy equitable development strategies that address a long history of structural racism and racial injustice,” the platform states. “Pursuing racial equity will lift the entire city, will strengthen our entire economy, and will improve quality of life in all neighborhoods for every resident.”

Overcoming ingrained issues such as rampant disinvestment and racial bias in home appraisals can begin to curtail Cleveland’s foundational poverty and a

homeownership rate of only 41.6%

. Mudry and her fellow CDC leaders are also pushing policies around municipal modernization—for starters, a refurbished City Hall website that allows residents to access common services more easily.

“Even little things like replacing trash cans would show that the city government knows what it’s doing,” Mudry says. “Early wins on the platform will make a big difference in places like West Park, where there a lot of active citizens paying attention to what’s going on in Cleveland.”

Delivering basic services would be a small but critical victory, says Gilson of CNP, who also understands the need for urgency on the larger issues upon which the document was constructed.

Though Cleveland’s problems won’t disappear overnight, Gilson is confident that the Bibb administration can be a willing and able partner in the years ahead.

“I’m excited that this platform has gotten attention from those in office,” Gilson says. “We’re inspired by the people selected for the mayor’s transition team, in terms of getting things done and making a change moving forward.”

This story is part of FreshWater’s series, Community Development Connection, in partnership with Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Cleveland Development Advisors . The series seeks to raise awareness about the work of 29 Community Development Corporations (CDCs) as well as explore the efforts of neighborhood-based organizations, leaders, and residents who are focused on moving their communities forward during a time of unprecedented challenge.