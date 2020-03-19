A downtown mural behind a building at Walnut and 12th Street in Cincinnati.
A downtown mural behind a building at Walnut and 12th Street in Cincinnati. Jim DeBrosse

Agreeing to disagree: How can we put civility back into civic discourse?

Jim DeBrosse | Thursday, March 19, 2020

Posting a political comment on social media these days is like stepping into a verbal minefield. It can bring out anonymous “trolls” looking to insult, ridicule, or berate. Or lead to a heated exchange between “friends” that fails to inform, only inflame. In the worst case, it can even generate threats of retribution or violence.


No wonder the most recent national survey by KRC research, “Civility in America 2019: Solutions for Tomorrow,” found that more than nine in ten Americans (93 %) believe there’s a civility problem in the country, with 63 % blaming social media as a contributing factor.

But experts say there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“Some of it is absolutely the fault of intense ideological groups that support both political parties by drawing them more toward the extremes,” says Herb Asher, a professor emeritus of political science at Ohio State University. “It’s also gerrymandering of (congressional) districts because we end up with candidates that are more extreme. It’s the media — radio shock jocks, cable TV slanting the news, and all the social media that make it really easy to be obnoxious and mean and do it anonymously. It’s everything!”

Rob Baker, a professor of political science at Wittenberg University, says the problem is no longer just political, it’s become tribal in nature. “We’ve sorted ourselves geographically and ideologically into two separate parties, much more than ever before,” he says. “The conservative Democrats in the South are now Republicans and the liberal Republicans have all gone over to the Democrats.”


The result is that the country has been divided into two tribes — a term in behavioral psychology that, according to Baker, means: “We now have an in-group and an out-group and we want to protect our own tribe no matter what.” The emergence of social media has reinforced that tribalism because “we’re hanging out in echo chambers” with like-minded people who confirm our biases and “look at members of the other tribe as idiots and enemies.”


There are, however, groups nationally and in Ohio trying to turn the heat down on political discussion (See the sidebar to this story) and to find the ability to compromise that once made America and its political system a model for the world.


During the general election of 2012, The Akron Beacon Journal launched a community-wide project on civility “trying to understand why everybody is so mad at each other,” says Doug Oplinger, the newspaper’s former managing editor.


The Beacon Journal made a startling discovery after listening in on 25 focus groups of community members and readers who were asked what they thought had gone wrong with the election process. “In every one of them, they blamed the media,” Oplinger says. “We said, ‘No, we’re just reporting what’s going on.’ Afterward, we realized, whoa, we better pay attention because this is what people believe.”


Oplinger consulted with the National Institute for Civil Discourse, where a staff member agreed with the assessment of the focus groups. “She said, ‘They’re right. All you do is report what Republicans say and what Democrats says, and you don’t report what people say.’”


Oplinger decided it was time to launch Your Voice Ohio, a collaboration of news organizations across the state that sponsor “table conversations” between journalists and citizens to explore their biggest challenges. The aim is to give greater voice to Ohioans while rebuilding their trust in Ohio media. Since late 2015, the collaborative has held two dozen community conversations in nearly every part of the state, from Cleveland to Cincinnati and Lima to Marietta.



But rebuilding trust in the media is a long road that faces partisan challenges of its own, says Jeff Blevins, an associate
professor and head of the journalism department at the University of Cincinnati. “We don’t just have a journalism crisis. We have a knowledge crisis,” he says. “We don’t have a common way to assert facts as truth.”


The problem in finding common ground today “is that we have to want it. We have to value it,” he says. That may no longer be true, especially among conservatives, according to a recent experiment with local news conducted by Blevins and Brian Califano, an associate professor of political science and journalism at UC.


The experiment was an online survey of 503 Cincinnati area adults categorized by their political affiliation: Democrat or Republican. It randomly assigned 274 of the adults to a local TV news story featuring a group of residents discussing different issues and with the term “common ground” mentioned three times in the script. A second group of 260 adults was exposed to the same news story without the term “common ground.” Both versions carefully avoided any mention of political terms, politicians, or policies.


The online participants were then asked how much they trusted the reporting in the story they were shown. The inclusion of the term “common ground” made a significant positive impact, but only on the Democrats in the survey, not the Republicans, Blevins says. “If people aren’t really interested in finding common ground, what can the news media do about it?”


Baker recommends a book that is required reading for his honor students at Wittenberg, Michael Austin’s We Must Not Be Enemies: Restoring America’s Civic Tradition. The title is based on a line from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural speech when he pleaded with the South for unity even after seven states had already seceded.


Austin’s book calls on Americans “to realize we’re all in this big experiment we call democracy together,” Baker says. “We need to recognize that we’re all friends in the sense that we live together in the same community.” In order to move the country forward, “we have to be willing to reach out to everyone and recognize that, in a democracy, we should expect to disagree and expect to have very divergent opinions.”


Agreeing to disagree with others isn’t enough, Baker says. “In traditional rhetoric, agreeing to disagree means we have to talk. It will be hard, and there may be times when we have to walk away from it. But let’s agree to keep working on it to see where we can agree.”

TAKE THE 90 SECOND QUIZ HERE.


Support for Ohio Civics Essential is provided by a strategic grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to improve civics knowledge of Ohio adults. 


The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

Tips for creating a more civil public discourse:

  • Don’t live in a news bubble or echo chamber. Get your news from a variety of sources with a variety of political viewpoints. It will expand your knowledge, help you verify information and help you understand others with differing views.
  • Change channels. Don’t listen to just one TV or cable source for your news.
  • Change your settings on Google News to get a variety of sources.
  • Download the app Read Across the Aisle that automatically diversifies your sources.
  • Help promote civility on social media by following these rules:
  • Create posts, comments, and replies with positive intent.
  • Make sure that any sarcasm will be understood by those who read it.
  • Know that written words do not always come across with the intonation of spoken words. Use emojis to clarify.
  • Remain gracious and respectful.
  • Keep your responses relevant.
  • Don’t engage bullies and haters. That’s what they want. Better yet, delete their comments and replies to keep others from responding to them as well.
  • Block or hide “trolls” who simply want to stir up divisiveness.

Here are some organizations that can help promote civil discourse within your own community or organization.

  • Essential Partners: Trains stakeholders in civic groups, faith communities, colleges, and organizations to build cohesion and trust across deep divides of values, beliefs, and identities.
  • Everyday Democracy: Provides online resources, including discussion guides and how-to handbooks, as well as training and advice to help create a more democratic and inclusive community. Will assist in setting up community-wide dialogues.
  • Living Room Conversations: Two “conversation hosts” with different viewpoints each invite one or two others to join together for structured conversation on a specific topic. Includes online conversations as well.
  • National Institute for Civil Discourse: Integrates research and policy to support elected officials, the media and the public in promoting civil discourse and a government that works for everyone. Created at the University of Arizona after the Tucson shooting in May of 2011 that killed six people and injured 13 others, including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.
  • Public Agenda: A nonpartisan national research and public engagement organization that conducts public opinion polls to find common ground on controversial topics and sponsors workshops for community engagement.
  • Sustained Dialogue Institute: Offers workshops and training to improve a community’s ability to turn differences into strengths and help people move from dialogue to action.
  • The Institute for Civility in Government: Offers civility training, student forums, legislative seminars, speakers, a handbook, and a blog to help educate Americans about their role in civil society, and equip them to participate effectively in it.
  • Beyond Civility: Sponsors public forums and workshops where citizens and civic leaders can meet to explore the barriers and bridges to effective dialogue.
