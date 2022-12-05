Continued evolution: Natural History Museum will reveal renovations, new exhibits this week

The classrooms are now centrally located which makes for a more positive learning experience Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Corning Gallery, a new home for rotating exhibits that highlight the intersection of art and nature

The Natural History Museum will show off the renovations progress this week offering a preview of the engaging experiences that visitors will enjoy in the transformed Museum

The Origins Café, overlooks Wade Oval and is enclosed in bird-safe glass for spectacular views

Eighteen months into its $150 million expansion and renovation project , the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH) on Wednesday, Dec. 7 will invite visitors to explore the new and reimagined spaces and exhibits that have already been completed.

As the museum hits the midpoint in the project, due to be completed in 2024, officials will show off the progress this week with the reopening of Smead Discovery Center—Presented by PNC and the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium , as well as offering a preview of the engaging experiences that visitors will enjoy in the transformed Museum.

This month the Museum will also unveil installations of celebrated works of art.

In addition to the Discovery Center and Planetarium, other new features in this segment of the transformation include 3-D movies in Murch Auditorium; an exhibit space focused on art and nature; enhanced educational spaces; the new Origins Café; two temporary exhibits using virtual reality; and the “Amazing Insects” exhibit, featuring the world’s smallest species.

He says this latest round of renovations is impressive. “the first time I walked in to the finished space, it felt great,” he says. “It feels good to be in there—it’s a cool experience.”

A new approach

Upon entering the museum, the newly created Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Community Space will serve as the main lobby of the Museum’s expanded Education Wing, which will feature an enhanced, flexible multipurpose space, classrooms, and a lab—all with state-of-the-art technology.

The reimagined Smead Discovery Center will continue to encourage hands-on learning for children through the addition of even more interactive experiences. Located on the Museum’s lower level, this intergenerational space has been redesigned to be accessible for all ages and abilities, and guests can explore the wonders of science and nature as they dig for dinosaurs, take an up-close look at museum specimens, or design their own constellations.

Movies to be shown in the theater include "Superpower Dogs," an immersive adventure featuring the inspiring bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs—including Halo, a puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster-response teams in America; Henry, an avalanche-rescue expert in the mountains of British Columbia; Reef, a Newfoundland lifeguard with the Italian coastguard; Ricochet, a Californian surf legend helping people with special needs; and Tipper and Tony, bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.

"Dinosaurs Alive!" is a global journey that brings to life creatures from the Triassic to the Cretaceous Periods as paleontologists search for clues buried in Mongolia's Gobi Desert and Ghost Ranch, New Mexico, and uncover fossilized evidence that dinosaur descendants may still walk (or fly) among us.

Two Virtual Reality (VR) Birdly units—full-body, immersive flight-simulators—allow guests to soar among winged wildlife as either a pterosaur or a butterfly.

guests embody a pterosaur and soar among dinosaurs roaming the Earth during the Jurassic Period—150 million years ago.



Beginning this month, the museum will feature two VR experiences. In "Jurassic Flight," guests embody a pterosaur and soar among dinosaurs roaming the Earth during the Jurassic Period—150 million years ago. The North American premiere of "Butterfly" allows participants to take flight as a butterfly and explore a living ecosystem filled with highly detailed plants, insects, birds, reptiles, snails, and mammals—discovering aspects of our world usually hidden from human eyes. UV-Vision will enable guests to see hidden patterns on the plants and animals while "Smell-O-Vision" will allow them to discover hidden insects by their pheromone trails.

Smead Discovery Center—Presented by PNC

The Shafran Planetarium, which has been closed for the past year, is reopening with a software upgrade to Digistar 7 . New seating allows for more customized and creative configurations. The planetarium’s newest program, Unfolding the Universe, highlights NASA’s latest engineering marvel—the James Webb Space Telescope

With this technology, guests take an immersive journey through space and time to explore the earliest eras of the universe, witness galaxies in the midst of titanic collisions, peer deep into majestic stellar nurseries, and continue the search for life beyond our Solar System—all while viewing the telescope’s latest images in unprecedented detail.

The planetarium experience is included with general admission and guaranteed to be out of this world.

A closer look at nature

From the personal collection of Ryan "The Bug Man" Bridge, the exhibit "Amazing Insects" will feature hundreds of insects from around the world. In addition to donating insects to museums and universities, Bridge has presented his collection through various exhibits across the country, sharing his passion for and knowledge of everything insect-related with audiences of all ages and interests.

Corning Gallery, a new home for rotating exhibits that highlight the intersection of art and nature, will host its first installations—the Museum's bound first edition set of 19th Century artist and naturalist John James Audubon's "Birds of America" and the museum's set of Pop Art icon Andy Warhol's "Endangered Species,"—a portfolio of 10 vibrant screen prints featuring animals at risk of extinction, including an African elephant, black rhinoceros, and orangutan.