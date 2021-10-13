CONVERGE: the LGBTQ arts event in photos

Jen McMillen Smith, LISW-S, Social Work Specialist at MetroHealth Department of Medicine, Infectious Disease, tells the stories of some of the AIDS patients on the quilts who she helped at the hospital. Bob Perkoski
CONVERGE MetroHealth Reception Bob Perkoski
Photographer Tracey Lind at MetroHealth Bob Perkoski
Artist Mark Badik at MetroHealth Bob Perkoski
LGBTQ+ artists of CONVERGE participate in the quilt dedicated to all the LGBTQ+ artists that have died of AIDS at the MetroHealth Reception. Bob Perkoski
CONVERGE display of sections of the National AIDS Quilt which memorialize midwestern lives lost to the disease at the MetroHealth Reception. Bob Perkoski
CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception Stuart Pearl
Artwork by Kelly Pontoni at CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception. Andrew Cari
CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception with Veranda L’Ni Cleveland’s Tallest Drag Queen. Stuart Pearl
Glass Man by Dan Rothenfeld at CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception Andrew Cari
Art by Tony Williams (left) with Sam Butler (right) of the Artist Archives curator team. Stuart Pearl
CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception Andrew Cari
Artwork by Max Markwald at CONVERGE Artist Archives Opening Reception Stuart Pearl
Dollmaking with PRIDE! A workshop led by regional fiber artist Joyce Morrow Jones, part of the CONVERGE exhibition of Ohio LGBTQ art. Courtesy of Artists Archives of the Western Reserve
Detail of Melissa Bloom’s series of 71 miniature portraits which lovingly document the show’s exhibiting artists. Bob Perkoski
Artist Dan Rothenfeld at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Randy A. Maxim at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Chuck Fischer at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Andrew Reach at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Cassie Harner at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Susan Farone at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Karen D. Beckwith at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artwork by Robert Jergens at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
Artist Kelly Pontoni at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland Bob Perkoski
When Kelly Pontoni, collections registrar for the Artists Archives of the Western Reserve (AARW), first began envisioning an art exhibit around Northeast Ohio’s LGBTQ+ community she dreamed big.
“From the beginning, I had this vision of canvassing Ohio and Cleveland with LGBTQ+ art,” Pontoni said for an August 26 preview of CONVERGE. “It’s turned into this huge program that I couldn’t be happier about.”
Now that CONVERGE art exhibition of more than 200 works of art by 71 regional artists, is coming to close on Saturday, Oct. 16, it is probably safe to say the nearly-two months of exhibits, live and virtual programming, and MetroHealth’s display of part of the AIDS Memorial Quilt.
CONVERGE was held in partnership with the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Lake Erie College, Judson Manor Retirement Community, and MetroHealth, and was made possible in part with a 2021 $23,400 general operating support grant that nonprofit AAWR received from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC).
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski was out and about at several CONVERGE events, documenting the artists, their works, and the people who came out to enjoy the exhibition.
Part of the CONVERGE exhibit included sections of the AIDS Quilt that memorialize midwestern lives lost from AIDS.
Founded in 1987 in San Francisco by Cleve Jones, today the AIDS Quilt is composed of more than 49,000 panels on more than 6,000 blocks. MetroHealth, which has displayed the quilt annually since 2009, held a workshop with Stitch Cleveland and volunteers to make additional quilt panels with local families, partners, and friends of people who died of AIDS-related illnesses.
This weekend, Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17 AAWR will host Dollmaking With PRIDE!
With Joyce Morrow Jones
, when attendees can make their own dolls.
The CONVERGE Closing Reception with be tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4:30 to 7:30pm. at Lake Erie College's Royce Hall for the Fine and Performing Arts, 391 Washington St, Painesville. Reservations are not needed, but masks are required on campus and social distancing will be observed.