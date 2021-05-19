Preservation celebration: Cleveland Restoration Society, AIA recognize notable restoration projects

was led by the

Woodland Cemetery Entrance

Olympic Church

Sanford House

front porch addition to match a previously demolished historic porch, and interior refurbishments and reconfigurations to include an Irish pub, wine cellar, conference room/kitchen, attic game rooms, and offices, according to architects HSB Cleveland

Lann says the judges were most impressed with the attention to historical detail. “They really respected the layout and footprint of the original single-family home,” she says. “They didn’t tear down or construct new walls and kept as much of the original historic material as they could.”

Prospect Yard

Central High School Gymnasium

brothers Tony and Donel Sprenger and friend Bill Starbuck bought the abandoned building with the intention of creating a senior living facility as part of Sprenger Health Care Systems

It wasn’t until 2016 that the next generation of the Sprenger family began to make that vision a reality. In 2018, the rehabilitation process began to transform the former school into The 1907 at Central School —a 40-apartment luxury senior living facility.

Lann says the Sprengers took great care in preserving the historic building. “Anywhere there was historic material, they worked very hard to maintain and repair that material,” she says. “There was a lot of care to preserve historic material and a lot of consideration to the amenities.”

Other award winners