The file room at the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. Gary Kessler

Keeping government honest: Know your rights when requesting public records

Jim DeBrosse | Thursday, February 27, 2020

Public records are exactly that—public—and you the taxpayer, not government officials, own them. So you shouldn’t hesitate to request the records you need to make informed decisions about your well-being, that of your community, or the effectiveness of your government.

Know the law and your rights, because not every government official does, especially at local levels of government, activists say.

Success in obtaining public records “varies from place to place and from individual to individual,” says Stephanie Wright, a citizen advocate and watchdog based in Colerain Township, a suburb of Cincinnati.

In 2018, Wright and fellow advocate Kathy Mohr requested invoices to see how much Colerain Township was paying an attorney under contract to the township to challenge the duo’s claims to public records. After repeated denials of their request ended in mediation with the Ohio Court of Claims, the township released the invoices but with the name and fees of the attorney redacted.

“They claimed it was protected by attorney-client privilege,” Wright says. Normally, that privilege applies to advice between attorney and client, not their fees.

The two made the same request to nearby Fairfield Township, where the same attorney was under contract. They received the requested invoices with nothing redacted. “Everything was there,” Mohr says.

Citizen activists who want to make a difference in their communities can start by downloading a copy of the “Yellow Book” manual of sunshine laws from the website of Ohio Attorney General David Yost. For more details and tips, and information on requesting federal records as well, check out the sidebar to this story.

The sunshine laws also apply to meetings of elected bodies and other public officials. Whenever a quorum of elected officials discuss or decide official business, Ohio law mandates that they conduct their business in public, with some exceptions. Five of Cincinnati’s nine City Council members were sued last year for conducting business via text and email messages in violation of the law. The members settled the suit for $101,000.



For routine public records, advocates say, keep it simple and nonconfrontational. Call or show up at the relevant agency and politely ask for what you need. Written requests can result in agency officials digging in their heels and calling in the lawyers. Inspecting records in person should allow you to see them more quickly — and without cost. Remember, too, that under Ohio law, you don’t have to identify yourself or explain the reason for your request unless you prefer to.

Lisa Knapp, a citizen activist in Delaware County, said government clerks will often try to intimidate citizens into identifying themselves by saying it's required by law or agency policy. Request forms often ask for the name, address, and other identifying information for requestors without pointing out that such information is optional, she says.

At one sheriff’s office she visited, they insisted that she pay with credit card or check rather than cash so that her identity would be known.

“Every entity wants to know who you are and what you’re looking for because they are paranoid,” she says.

It’s hard for average citizens to stand their ground, especially when dealing with a law enforcement agency, “unless they know their rights,” she says. If you are requesting public documents in person, she suggests recording your conversation with officials in case your rights are violated.

For requests that are complicated or could generate pushback, advocates say it’s better to file a written request to provide clarity and to document your request should trouble ensue. However, requesting copies allows government more time to provide them under the law. You also are entitled to receive records in the form they are kept (electronic, database, etc.), and they must be delivered by the means you prefer — email, CD, fax, or in-person pickup.

If you are new to filing a written request, websites like MuckRock.com and Harvard University’s Digital Media Law Project stand ready to help. For a fee of $20 per request, MuckRock, a nonprofit collaborative, provides online software that finds the agency you’re looking for and takes you step by step through the process before filing your request electronically. If you prefer, it can also share your request online with others who may be seeking the same records. MuckRock founder and chief executive Michael Morisy, a former Boston Globe reporter, said the collaborative was handling 300 requests a year when he started the website in 2010. Today, he said, they’re handling 300 requests a week, about a third of them from private citizens.

In a statewide test of Ohio’s open records laws in April 2014, sponsored by the Ohio Newspaper Association, public employees asked to provide common records followed the law in nine of every 10 requests. Requests included meeting minutes, restaurant inspections, birth records, a mayor’s expense report, school superintendents’ pay, police chief pay, and police incident reports.

Ohio's Public Records Act defines a “public record” as any record “kept by any public office, including, but not limited to, state, county, city, village, township, and school district units.” If the record doesn’t fall under one of several exemptions, the public office must make the record available for inspection or copying.

Minutes of official meetings should be available by simply walking in and requesting them, Knapp says, but not every agency complies. She waited two weeks to get a copy of the meeting minutes from the Delaware County Finance Authority, which provides tax incentives for businesses to locate within the county.

If an office refuses to release the records, a lawsuit, often filed through the Ohio Supreme Court, used to be the only way to force officials to release records. But many people drop their request because they can’t afford to hire lawyers, and the suits can take more than a year to be resolved while taxpayers foot the bill for the defense.

In 2016, Ohio passed a law aimed at reducing the cost of records disputes through a mediation process under the Ohio Court of Claims. If a request for public records is denied or delayed, the requester can file a complaint in their county clerk’s office for the Ohio Court of Claims. The fee to file is $25.

The government has seven days to respond. The Court of Claims attempts to mediate the problem between the two parties, and can do so by phone from Columbus. If the mediation fails, a special master renders an advisory opinion to be considered by a Court of Claims judge, who issues a legally binding decision. Either party can appeal.

Mohr and Wright said the Court of Claims has not been helpful in their experience. They filed a complaint with the court after they were refused records that identify 2018 township employees who received additional pay by opting out of the township’s health insurance coverage. The court’s final ruling was that the records fell under personal pay deductions for employees and were protected under HIPPA’s privacy rules. Mohr and Wright called the ruling “a diversion” from what they were really asking—the identities of recipients. They ended up paying court costs and mailing fees on top of the $25 requestor fee, for a total of nearly $100.

“It was a drawn-out process,” Mohr says. “In the end, we didn’t get what we asked for.” Mohr and Wright say they have records requests from August that township officials still have not turned over.

Support for Ohio Civics Essential is provided by a strategic grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation to improve civics knowledge of Ohio adults. 

The views expressed herein do not necessarily represent those of the Ohio State Bar Foundation.

Tips for Navigating Ohio’s Sunshine Laws

Every citizen has the right to obtain information about the activities of federal, state, and many local governments, as well as to observe the official meetings of certain public bodies and the operation of the courts.

Ohio law requires that a quorum of any elected body must discuss and make its decisions in public. The law also applies to a variety of other decision-making bodies of government. To see which agencies are covered, visit the legal guide to Ohio’s Open Meetings Laws.

Freedom of Information requests for public records can be made in a simple letter. And you don’t need to be a journalist to share what you find with others via the internet. Visit these links for a sample Freedom of Information request letter at the federal level and at the state level.

Here are some practical tips from Harvard University:

  • Identify the agency or agencies that possess the records you seek. First, find out where the documents are using the links below. Research who the responsible officials are and where you should address your request. See Finding and Getting Records under the Federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Access to Public Records in Ohio.
  • Exhaust informal means first. Someone may have already requested the records you seek and made them available online. Try a web search or the agency’s online records or a clearinghouse, such as GovernmentDocs.org and GovernmentAttic.org. If you can’t find the information online, a phone call or letter to a public official asking for the voluntary release of the information might be all you need.
  • Plan your request carefully. Think about the information you want, when you need it, and how much you are willing to spend to get it. Research whether any exemptions might apply to the information you are seeking. See the federal FOIA Exemptions and exemptions under Access to Public Records in Ohio. You may be able to tailor your request to get around the exemptions.
  • Send a clear and well-written request. Be as specific as possible: include the title and date of each document, the authors, recipients, and other identifying information if you know it. Be sure to date and sign your request, include a return address, and keep a copy of all correspondence to and from the agency. Specify if you want the records released in electronic form or paper.
  • Limit the costs you are willing to pay. The responding agency can charge you for reasonable search and copying fees. Specify in your request how much you are willing to pay and ask the agency to notify you before work begins if the cost exceeds your limit. See Costs and Fees under FOIA and Access to Records from State Governments.
  • Anticipate delays and be patient. Government agencies are generally required to respond to your request within 10 to 20 working days. If you haven’t received a response within the required time period, write or call the agency to check on the status of your request. Ask them to commit to a response date or a release date for the records and hold them to it.
  • Be willing to compromise. The agency may need more time to locate and review the records you’ve requested. When appropriate, offer to revise or narrow the scope of your request. Make clear that this is not considered a “new” request by the agency.
  • File a lawsuit as a last resort. Your first recourse should be to use the internal appeal procedures within the agency. If that fails, use the mediation process via the Ohio Court of Claims. If that also fails, an expensive lawsuit may be the only way to get the records.
