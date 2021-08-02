One-on-One: Cleveland Clinic providers speak to patients about the Delta variant and the vaccine

Through a collaboration with community leaders and local health departments, ongoing webinars, information sessions, provider talks, and community vaccination sites, Cleveland Clinic has continued to promote the importance of vaccination. Courtesy of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Moderna mRNA vaccines have proven to be 88% to 90% effective, which is much higher than expected. While the Delta variant is still able to cause disease in some vaccinated individuals, the vaccines are doing a great job at keeping these individuals out of the hospital

vaccinated individuals, there is a much lower chance of being infected and of developing severe disease that requires hospitalization. “If you are vaccinated, the chances of being hospitalized with COVID-19 are low,” says Dr. Melissa Li-Ng, endocrinologist and medical director of International Operations at Cleveland Clinic. “There is still a small chance of being infected and being able to spread it to others, but you are not going to get as sick.”

“For unvaccinated individuals, the risk is much higher in terms of getting a severe infection and being hospitalized given how contagious this variant is, and the rising numbers of cases in states with vaccination rates less than 50%,” explains Dr. Li-Ng. “Clearly we are now seeing that almost all individuals across the country who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.”

Approximately 50% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated—with a lower vaccination percentage in many states and vaccination rates falling significantly in recent months.

Certainly, the rise in the Delta variant and the divide we are seeing between the vaccinated and unvaccinated has increased our urgency to vaccinate as quickly as possible.”

Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic—providing ongoing information and vaccine access to the communities it serves. Through a collaboration with community leaders and local health departments, ongoing webinars, information sessions, provider talks, and community vaccination sites, Cleveland Clinic has continued to promote the importance of vaccination while providing vaccine access to vulnerable populations.

Through a collaboration with community leaders and local health departments, ongoing webinars, information sessions, provider talks, and community vaccination sites, Cleveland Clinic has continued to promote the importance of vaccination. Those still unvaccinated are now encouraged to have a one-on-one conversations with their providers. “Feedback from our staff and community leaders tells us that patients trust information from their provider,” Dr. Li-Ng says. "Getting vaccinated is an individual decision and everyone has different priorities and concerns. Whether it is a past medical history, an immune compromised state, or concern over vaccine side effects, a one-on-one conversation with a trusted provider can help an individual make an informed choice and, in some instances, get the vaccine at the same location.”

To address this need, COVID-19 vaccines are now available at almost all Cleveland Clinic primary care locations. Additionally, the Langston Hughes Health & Education Center

still offers walk-in vaccinations at specified times, and vaccinations can also be scheduled at Fairview and Hillcrest Hospitals, and at the Cleveland Clinic Business Operations Center,

As long as there is a lot of COVID-19 around, there are many opportunities for it to mutate in a positive direction and cause more disease.”

We were on a very encouraging course of recovery when the vaccines first rolled out and we were seeing a significant decrease in deaths and hospitalizations,” says Dr. Li-Ng. “The number of cases plateaued, though we didn’t get under 300 cases per day. Now with the Delta variant, we are seeing a surge among the unvaccinated. Increasing the vaccination rates is extremely important. If vaccination rates remain where they are, we will just continue to plateau and then be at risk for another surge.”