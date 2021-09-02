Photo essay: A documentation of the creation of 19 murals during Cleveland Walls!

Artist Robin Robinson (right) poses with staff of Cleveland UMADAOP by her mural painted with artist Gary Williams at 1215 E. 79th Street. Bob Perkoski

Artists Felicia Gabaldon from Oakland, CA and Kaplan Bunce from Kauai, HI at 2930 Euclid Avenue Bob Perkoski

Mural by artists Felicia Gabaldon from Oakland, CA and Kaplan Bunce from Kauai, HI at 2930 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski

Bicyclists checking out the murals (L-R) by artist Julia Kuo, April Bleakney and Jordan Wong &Chad Fedorovich at 4600 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski

23 world-class artists—11 of them local artists—descended on the MidTown neighborhood to create 19 dynamic public murals during the Cleveland Walls! event design to uplift the neighborhood through vibrant arts programming.

MidTown Cleveland

,

LAND Studio

, and

Pow! Wow! Worldwide

spent two years working to bring the weeklong event to Cleveland. After a week of activities and painting, MidTown executive director Jeff Epstein says he view the event as a success for the neighborhood.

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski spent the week running all over MidTown and other nearby neighborhoods to document the artists’ progress and the creation of these murals.

Check out the progression of these creations in Perkoski’s photo essay.

"We are thrilled with the impact the Cleveland WALLS! murals are having in our neighborhood," he says. "The quality of the art and the engagement with the community exceeded our wildest expectations, and we are so excited that these inspiring and bright works of art are there for all to enjoy."