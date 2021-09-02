Photo essay: A documentation of the creation of 19 murals during Cleveland Walls!

Mural by Cleveland artist Dayz Whun
Last week, 23 world-class artists—11 of them local artists—descended on the MidTown neighborhood to create 19 dynamic public murals during the Cleveland Walls! event design to uplift the neighborhood through vibrant arts programming.

MidTown ClevelandLAND Studio, and Pow! Wow! Worldwide spent two years working to bring the weeklong event to Cleveland. After a week of activities and painting, MidTown executive director Jeff Epstein says he view the event as a success for the neighborhood.

"We are thrilled with the impact the Cleveland WALLS! murals are having in our neighborhood," he says. "The quality of the art and the engagement with the community exceeded our wildest expectations, and we are so excited that these inspiring and bright works of art are there for all to enjoy."

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski spent the week running all over MidTown and other nearby neighborhoods to document the artists’ progress and the creation of these murals.

Check out the progression of these creations in Perkoski’s photo essay.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

