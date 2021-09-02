Photo essay: A documentation of the creation of 19 murals during Cleveland Walls!

Mural by artist Max Sansing from Chicago at 4500 Euclid Avenue Bob Perkoski
Artist Ricky Watts from San Francisco, CA at 6917 Carnegie Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by artist Andrew Schoultz from Los Angeles, CA at 4415 Euclid Avenue. 2021
Mural by Cleveland artist Glen Infante @gleninfante at 7719 Carnegie Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by Cleveland artists Jordan Wong (right) and Chad Fedorovich (left) at 4600 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by Cleveland artist April Bleakney at 4600 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural detail by artist Kate Lewis from Chicago at 3634 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Artist Kate Lewis from Chicago working on her mural at 3634 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by artist Tatiana Suarez @tatunga from Miami, FL at 6107 Carnegie Avenue Bob Perkoski
Mural by Brooklyn, NY artist Kevin Lyons @klyonsnatborn at 3311 Perkins Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Artist Julia Kuo (Cleveland/Seattle) at 4600 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Bicyclists checking out the murals (L-R) by artist Julia Kuo, April Bleakney and Jordan Wong &Chad Fedorovich at 4600 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
2021 CLEVELAND WALLS! International Mural Bob Perkoski
Mural by artist Jet Martinez from Oakland, CA at 3038 Payne Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural detail by Cleveland artist Antwoine Washington at 3608 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by artists Felicia Gabaldon from Oakland, CA and Kaplan Bunce from Kauai, HI at 2930 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Artist Robin Robinson (right) poses with staff of Cleveland UMADAOP by her mural painted with artist Gary Williams at 1215 E. 79th Street. Bob Perkoski
Cleveland artist Starbeing - Isaiah Williams at 7113 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Mural by Cleveland artist Starbeing - Isaiah Williams at 7113 Euclid Avenue. Bob Perkoski
Cleveland artist Dayz Whun at 1776 E. 40th Street. Bob Perkoski
NYC graffiti writers The Boys from the Heights hosted by Graffiti HeArt Bob Perkoski
CLE WALLS! Block Party Bob Perkoski
Last week, 23 world-class artists—11 of them local artists—descended on the MidTown neighborhood to create 19 dynamic public murals during the Cleveland Walls! event design to uplift the neighborhood through vibrant arts programming.
MidTown Cleveland, LAND Studio, and Pow! Wow! Worldwide spent two years working to bring the weeklong event to Cleveland. After a week of activities and painting, MidTown executive director Jeff Epstein says he view the event as a success for the neighborhood.
"We are thrilled with the impact the Cleveland WALLS! murals are having in our neighborhood," he says. "The quality of the art and the engagement with the community exceeded our wildest expectations, and we are so excited that these inspiring and bright works of art are there for all to enjoy."
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski spent the week running all over MidTown and other nearby neighborhoods to document the artists’ progress and the creation of these murals.
Check out the progression of these creations in Perkoski’s photo essay.