Rolling on the river: Head of the Cuyahoga photo essay

Head of the Cuyahoga 2021 Bob Perkoski
Head of the Cuyahoga 2015 Bob Perkoski
Head of the Cuyahoga 2015 Bob Perkoski
Head of the Cuyahoga 2021 Bob Perkoski
The weather was nearly perfect for the Cleveland Rowing Foundation
’s 25th
annual Head of Cuyahoga
took place on the Cuyahoga River in the Flats on Saturday, Sep. 18. More than 1,400 rowers in 441 shells from 50 clubs and 12 states competed on a 4,900-meter course on the river.
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski captured the entire day perfectly with this photo essay.