Rolling on the river: Head of the Cuyahoga photo essay

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, September 30, 2021

 
The weather was nearly perfect for the Cleveland Rowing Foundation’s 25th annual Head of Cuyahoga took place on the Cuyahoga River in the Flats on Saturday, Sep. 18. More than 1,400 rowers in 441 shells from 50 clubs and 12 states competed on a 4,900-meter course on the river.

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski captured the entire day perfectly with this photo essay.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

