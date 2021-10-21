Unpacked bags: Darius Steward paints city with messages of love, family, acceptance

Darius Steward with his mural at the Harvard-Lee branch of Cleveland Public Library, part of the Baggage Claim series. Courtesy of Cleveland Public Library

Darius Steward’s first three-dimensional artwork of child-sized sculptures in the likeness of his own children on display called “In Search of New Beginnings” in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward and his son look on during the installation of his sculptures in the likeness of his own children in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward’s first three-dimensional artwork of child-sized sculptures in the likeness of his own children on display called “In Search of New Beginnings” in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward and his son taking a selfie with his son’s sculpture in the Eastman Reading Garden. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward’s with his likeness sculpture by his father in the Eastman Reading Garden. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward’s first three-dimensional artwork of child-sized sculptures in the likeness of his own children on display called “In Search of New Beginnings” in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward’s first three-dimensional artwork of child-sized sculptures in the likeness of his own children on display called “In Search of New Beginnings” in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward and his son look on during the installation of his sculptures in the likeness of his own children in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Darius Steward’s first three-dimensional artwork of child-sized sculptures in the likeness of his own children on display called “In Search of New Beginnings” in the Eastman Reading Garden at the Cleveland Public Library. This past summer, Steward’s art exploded over Cleveland, as he expanded his repertoire to include murals and sculptures that play on his ongoing “Baggage Claim” series, which he started in 2016 with a watercolor series after the death of his mother, Rhonda V.

“The idea came to me with the passing of my mom because I was stuck with all her stuff—literally bags of her stuff,” Steward recalls. “And I started to think about all the weight she had to carry, that journey, and the weight that I carry. So, it’s kind of a way of having my children be guides as they help me navigate through this new patch and find a new place to relieve some of the baggage I’ve been carrying.”

Baggage Claim, in Search of New Beginnings .” Six life-sized sculptures are modeled after his nine-year-old son, Darius, and four-year-old daughter, Emily. The children carry backpacks and flashlights to represent releasing the baggage. As Part of Cleveland Public Library ’s public art program with LAND studio , Steward created a sculpture exhibit in the CPL Eastman Reading Garden , “Six life-sized sculptures are modeled after his nine-year-old son, Darius, and four-year-old daughter, Emily. The children carry backpacks and flashlights to represent releasing the baggage.

“‘Baggage Claim’ was me asking the question, if we carried all of our baggage, our social and emotional baggage, with us every day what would it look like?,” Steward explains. “How would it be? This group of sculptures is about letting go of that baggage so we can come to terms with it and move on.”

But Steward says the sculptures also have to do with identity—both to visitors to the garden and to his own children.

“

To

be

able

to

say

my

son

is

a

sculpture

and

he's

sitting

somewhere

with

people

who are

interacting with him every day

—it's

something

really

great

about

that—to have an

average

normal

every

day

kid become something that’s worth being a part of, worth looking at,” he says. “Sculptures are usually these larger-than-life characters, and to have a Black child in a public space with exposure, it’s kind of a huge thing.”

at the Eastman garden through early 2022.







Darius Steward's Cleveland Walls! mural. In addition to the sculptures, Steward in July created a “Baggage Claim” mural at the Harvard-Lee Branch of the CPL, which features Darius, Emily, and Steward’s nephew Isaiah, 12, with flashlights pointing the way forward.

Steward had a busy summer. In addition to the “Baggage Claim” installations, he also participated in the

CLEVELAND WALLS! International Mural Program

While Steward says he is proud of his recent works, he also focuses on real-life mentorship. He is an art teacher

Cleveland Museum of Art’s Currently under Curation program, where he mentors inner city youth in art and professional skills to increase college application rates and school attendance.

)

, Steward says he dreams of giving aspiring artists hands-on experience and guidance in their own projects and visions, rather than simply giving them experiences helping established artists finish their own works.

The “creation hub” Steward envisions will give his students a chance to pursue their own visions. “I want an experience that’s meaningful to them,” he says. “It could be an ongoing experience instead of being a one-off—rather than them coming in to help me with something specific. I want them to have something that’s meaningful to them, that has some sort of impact.”