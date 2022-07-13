The FRONT Triennial returns to NEO for a summer-long artistic experience

The Cleveland Museum of Art will play host to world-renowned contemporary artists Firelei Baez, Julie Mehretu, Maria Hassabi, Matt Eich, Michele Rizzo, Nicole Eisenman, Tyler Mitchell, and Yoshitomo Nara Courtesy of FRONT PNC

This striking sculpture by Charmaine Spencer plays centerpiece in the main gallery of the FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at Transformer Station Courtesy of FRONT PNC

The 2022 festival

opens this Saturday, July 16 and will

artist commissions, performances, films, and public programs.

While COVID-19 delayed FRONT in 2021, the event used the postponement to build momentum for the much-anticipated event, which will feature

100 world renowned artists working in a variety of media—coming together to interpret the Langston Hughes-inspired theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows" at 30 sites in three cities.

90,000 visitors from more than 25 countries and brought $31 million in new economic activity to the region, and organizers say they expect participation to grow in this second installment.

“There is quite nothing like this massive artistic collaboration,” says FRONT executive director Fred Bidwell. “This triennial celebrates the diverse creative expressions and views that are reflective of our theme of art as an agency of healing.”

FRONT runs from July 16 through Oct. 2, so there’s plenty of time to plan a visit.

With more than 30 venues across three different cities, one might wonder how to begin and navigate the FRONT experience.

“There is no wrong way to approach FRONT, but we’ve heard visitors say they wanted some guidance in how to navigate this experience,” says Bidwell. “We created the FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at Transformer Station and clustered the exhibits so visitors can immerse themselves in one city neighborhood or venue or hop around and pick the exhibits that interest them. There’s no wrong way to approach FRONT, and there’s certainly enough to suit every interest.”

Here’s a guide to help plan your visit and navigate the events and exhibits throughout the tri-city area. Maps of the locations in the three neighborhoods are available on the

FRONT website

.

Cleveland—Ohio City

FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub, 1460 W. 29th

St.

Everything involving FRONT 2022 begins at the FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at the

Transformer Station

, in Ohio City’s

Hingetown

neighborhood at the corner of West 29th Street and Church Avenue—the trendy neighborhood destination known for its breweries, craft restaurants, coffee, tea, and unique shopping.

“The vibe and location of Hingetown make the neighborhood a perfect starting point to begin the FRONT 2022 journey,” says Bidwell. “From the food and drink to the artistic expression found in the neighborhood, it all sets the tone for this summer festival.”

“We heard our visitors say that they wanted a starting point for their experience to orient themselves to the themes of the show and to plan their visit,” says Bidwell, “We are thrilled that PNC Bank has again agreed to be a lead sponsor of FRONT and to make it possible for us to partner with Transformer Station to create the best possible visitor experience.”

The Cleveland Museum of Art will play host to world-renowned contemporary artists Firelei Baez, Julie Mehretu, Maria Hassabi, Matt Eich, Michele Rizzo, Nicole Eisenman, Tyler Mitchell, and Yoshitomo Nara Stop by

Jukebox

—nearby at 1404 W. 29th St.— for a cocktail and a bite before traveling on to you next stop. Other Ohio City venues include

Bop Stop

, 2920 Detroit Ave., which will feature musician Martin Beck on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16; and

SPACES

, 2900 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland—Downtown

’s iconic 1976 sculpture “

Portal

.”

Cleveland—University Circle

Artist Ahmet Öğüt has created site-specific “barricades” that feature works from museum collections in Dresden, Cologne, Amsterdam, and other venues in recognition of anarchist Mikhail Bakunin proposed that paintings from the National Museum in Dresden be placed in front of barricades during the 1849 socialist uprising to deter Prussian troops from stopping the protest.

Firelands Association for the Visual Arts

(FAVA) will present new work by artists Alexandria Couch and composer Joe Namy, as well as works by Tony Cokes and Paul O’Keefe—two of the artists being featured across multiple venues and connecting the constellation of FRONT exhibitions.

A favorite hangout and eatery among locals is

the Feve

, 30 S. Main St.—offering something for every palette.

For more information and directions to all of the exhibits, programming, and public art around the 2022 theme, “Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows, visit the

FRONT

page. The festival runs from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, Oct. 2.