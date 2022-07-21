Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows: A week into the FRONT Triennial, a photo essay

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, July 21, 2022
It's been less than a week since the 2022 FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Arts—the summer-long arts festival that occurs every three years in Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin—and already visitors are talking about how the innovative and creative work with the theme theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows" is making an impact at 30 sites in three cities. 

"People are amazed by the size and breadth of the triennial, and that all of the Cleveland exhibits are free," says Janet Renner, director of marketing for FRONT. 

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has been out at all the Cleveland sites this week, capturing the art and the awe of the FRONT Triennial. Check out what you're in store for! 

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

