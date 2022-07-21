Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows: A week into the FRONT Triennial, a photo essay

FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at Transformer Station features an intergenerational group show by artists Sarah Oppenheimer and Tony Cokes that blends their distinct approaches to interactive architecture and moving images. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Museum of Art brings together work by Tyler Mitchell and Matt Eich who share an interest in belonging, intimacy, and the American South. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Museum of Art offers works by Julie Mehretu in conversation with works from the CMA’s encyclopedic collections that Mehretu has selected because of their affinities with her own artistic practice. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Museum of Art presents new works by Yoshimoto Nara that translate childhood iconography into a contemporary idiom. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Museum of Art presents Nicole Eisenman: A Decade of Printing. Bob Perkoski
Diana Al-Hadid has converted the Syrian Cultural Garden fountain into a symbolic ancient water-clock based on several instructions left behind by the twelfth-century Islamic polymath Ismail Al-Jazari. Bob Perkoski
The Sculpture Center presents an exhibition by Brooklyn-based artist Abigail DeVille, who creates immersive multimedia installations that engage us to rethink the past, present, and future Bob Perkoski
Fountain installation at North Coast Harbor by London-based collective Cooking Sections that looks at Ohio’s environmental futures through the current metabolic condition of Lake Erie and its surroundings. Bob Perkoski
Sculptor Isamu Noguchi, Portal is a thirty-six-foot-tall black tubular steel sculpture outside the Cuyahoga Justice Center that was miked for sound and included a performance with Joe Namy and Djapo Cultural Arts. Bob Perkoski
Cleveland-born artist Renée Green has conceived Contact, her first major exhibition in the city, which occupies all of moCa Cleveland’s public spaces. Bob Perkoski
Cleveland Public Library main branch encompasses Brett Hall, where Andrea Carlson, Jace Clayton, and Paul O’Keeffe present work. Bob Perkoski
The Cleveland Museum of Art offers a newly-commissioned work by Firelei Báez featured in the East Wing Glass Box. Bob Perkoski
CIA’s Reinberger Gallery includes Jacolby Satterwhite’s Reifying Desire Seven – Dawn, an immersive virtual reality arcade. Bob Perkoski
CIA’s Reinberger Gallery includes Dexter Davis’s The Less Dead which includes paintings, mixed-media collages, and sculptures. Bob Perkoski
It's been less than a week since the 2022 FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Arts
—the summer-long arts festival that occurs every three years in Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin—and already visitors are talking about how the innovative and creative work with the theme theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows" is making an impact at 30 sites in three cities.
"People are amazed by the size and breadth of the triennial, and that all of the Cleveland exhibits are free," says Janet Renner, director of marketing for FRONT.
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has been out at all the Cleveland sites this week, capturing the art and the awe of the FRONT Triennial. Check out what you're in store for!