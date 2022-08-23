Photo essay: The best of the 2022 FRONT Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art

Bob Perkoski | Tuesday, August 23, 2022
We're halfway through the 2022 FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art—the summer-long arts festival that occurs every three years in Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin—and already visitors are talking about how the innovative and creative work with the theme theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows" is making an impact at 30 sites in three Northeast Ohio cities. 

While COVID-19 delayed FRONT in 2021, organizers used the time to build momentum for the much-anticipated event, which features 100 world renowned artists working in a variety of media—coming together to interpret the Langston Hughes-inspired theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows."

With almost six weeks passed since FRONT opened on July 16, and a little under six weeks until the Oct. 2 closing, FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has scoped out the exhibits in all three Northeast Ohio cities—from all points in Cleveland, to Akron, to Oberlin—to capture the inspiration, talent, and pride this year's creatives have put into the 2022 installment. If you haven't been out to any of the sites, see what you're missing.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

