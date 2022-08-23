Photo essay: The best of the 2022 FRONT Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art

FRONT International 2022 exhibition at Quaker Square in Akron Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art Bob Perkoski
Quincy Garden FRONT exhibition on Quincy Ave in Cleveland Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Firelands Association for the Visual Arts (FAVA) Bob Perkoski
FRONT International exhibition at the Allen Memorial Art Museum in Oberlin Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at Quaker Square in Akron Bob Perkoski
FRONT Djapo Cultural Arts Institute at the Isamu Noguchi sculpture, “Portal,” at The Justice Center Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Akron Art Museum Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Cleveland Public Library Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Myers School of Art in Akron Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Contemporary Art Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the Cleveland Institute of Art Bob Perkoski
FRONT exhibition at the Transformer Station in Cleveland Bob Perkoski
FRONT International 2022 exhibition at the National Museum of Psychology at Cummings Center in Akron Bob Perkoski
FRONT exhibition at the Sculpture Center in Cleveland Bob Perkoski
We're halfway through the 2022 FRONT International Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art
—the summer-long arts festival that occurs every three years in Cleveland, Akron, and Oberlin—and already visitors are talking about how the innovative and creative work with the theme theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows" is making an impact at 30 sites in three Northeast Ohio cities.
While COVID-19 delayed FRONT in 2021, organizers used the time to build momentum for the much-anticipated event, which features 100 world renowned artists working in a variety of media—coming together to interpret the Langston Hughes-inspired theme "Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows."
With almost six weeks passed since FRONT opened on July 16, and a little under six weeks until the Oct. 2 closing, FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has scoped out the exhibits in all three Northeast Ohio cities—from all points in Cleveland, to Akron, to Oberlin—to capture the inspiration, talent, and pride this year's creatives have put into the 2022 installment. If you haven't been out to any of the sites, see what you're missing.