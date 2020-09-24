A thousand words: Images of CLE public art send powerful messages in troubled times

Robin Robinson and Gary Williams - Vote Mural at E.91st and St. Clair Ave. Bob Perkoski
Artist Leandro Castelao stands atop his café art wall mural in Public Square sponsored by LAND studio. Bob Perkoski
Reflect and Refract Democracy an interactive system of reflections, refractions, and nonlinear history celebrating the system of democracy by New York artist Rose DeSiano in the Cleveland Public Library Eastman Reading Garden. Bob Perkoski
Never Give Up Hope mural by Donald and Ali Black on the side of Henry's Cleaners at Kinsman Rd. and 116th St. Bob Perkoski
Graffiti HeArt, a non-profit organization, engaged artists Stina Aleah, Davon Brantley, and Christa Childs for this Underground Railroad – Road to Freedom mural in Bedford. Bob Perkoski
International artist Beau Stanton’s mural in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood in collaboration with Graffiti HeArt. Bob Perkoski
Artist Jordan Wong - WONGFACE -- "Where We're Going" mural in Lakewood Bob Perkoski
Stratus by artist Laura Skunta in the Van Aken Bowser Alley. Bob Perkoski
Ascent: One's journey to the heavens through ornate floral and geometric woodwork. Located at 43rd and Detroit by artist/designer/engineer/Builder Dave Biro. Bob Perkoski
Van Aken district lizard in front of Mitchell's Ice Cream in the Van Aken District by artist Debra Solecki. Bob Perkoski
Artist Osman Swimr Muhammad’s temporary mural on a slated for demolition building on W25th Street. Bob Perkoski
Artist Osman Swimr Muhammad working on his temporary mural on a slated for demolition building on W25th Street. Bob Perkoski
Storytime (BLM)” depicts a young Black boy under a tree, reading a story about his ethnicity and his family. The artists are Lacy “Lacerrrr” Talley, Michelle Suells, Aldonte Flonnoy, and Niquo Braxton. Bob Perkoski
Van Aken Bowser Alley artwork by various artists. Bob Perkoski
Cleveland can be an ever-changing canvas for artistic expression, and our city certainly can claim a wealth of talented artists. 2020 has been a tough year. But look hard enough, and positivity and beauty can be found around almost every corner, under any stone. FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski captures a diverse sampling of Cleveland’s recent public art projects.