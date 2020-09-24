Ascent by artist/designer/engineer/Builder Dave Biro.
Ascent by artist/designer/engineer/Builder Dave Biro. Bob Perkoski

A thousand words: Images of CLE public art send powerful messages in troubled times

Bob Perkoski | Thursday, September 24, 2020

Cleveland can be an ever-changing canvas for artistic expression, and our city certainly can claim a wealth of talented artists. 2020 has been a tough year. But look hard enough, and positivity and beauty can be found around almost every corner, under any stone. FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski captures a diverse sampling of Cleveland’s recent public art projects.

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

