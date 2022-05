Rolling on the River: New 150-foot mural at The Foundry depicts rowing, teamwork, diversity.

Detroit artist Pat Perry (right) and Detroit artist Ivan Montoya who helped paint the mural

park, a fitness center and a boat house—all designed around fostering youth rowing in Cleveland—to becoming a sprawling center with indoor rowing tanks and a thriving sailing program.

Now, the Foundry is once again growing with its efforts to introduce the water sports to anyone who is interested, as it pays homage to rowing with a new 150-foot mural on the side of its two-story “Big House.”

mural

Early on in the mural process with just the base coat and guide markings