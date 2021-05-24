Green Ribbon Coalition resumes dialogues around downtown lakefront development and the stadium

The Future of North Coast Harbor – What If & Clean Slate Scenario Courtesy of Green Ribbon Coalition

·

Linda Sternheimer

director of urban planning and development

·

Lillian Kuri.

executive vice president and COO, Cleveland Foundation

·

Mary Cierebiej

Other topics planned for discussion by the panel include:

Besides Voinovich Park , where do we have public lakefront access in downtown Cleveland?

How can this space support increased programming associated with neighboring institutions at the Harbor?

What other Cleveland institutions are best-suited (or better-suited) to be a prominent part of our Lakefront and Harbor?

The stadium scale overpowers everything else in the neighborhood. What new development fits the space?

What percentage of the Stadium-North footprint could and should be retained as open-green space—50%, 75%, 100%?

Additionally, Clough says, GRC wants Cleveland residents to contemplate the fact that the 55-acre parcel is large enough to create a significant destination on Lake Erie’s shore just north of downtown. In fact, it is sizable enough to hold the following:

· Westlake’s Crocker Park

· All of Wade Oval in University Circle

· Six Public Squares

· Fifty West Side Markets

· 1.5 Chicago Navy Piers

“Because it’s such a vast, undeveloped space right now, people struggle to realize the magnitude of it,” says Christian Lynn, PLA, a member of the GRC Design Collaborative Team and an associate principal, planning and landscape architecture practice lead for AECOM Cleveland

Lynn, who will host the GRC forum, adds that in a city of Cleveland’s scale, 55 acres is a “significant amount of space that’s proximate to our downtown core that limits the highest and best use of the space,” he says, noting that this is especially the case since FirstEnergy Stadium is so rarely active.

“I am struggling to understand why that is the best place for it,” says Lynn, who will also present his illustrations of potential designs for the immense site north of the stadium.

Funded by a $125,000

from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation