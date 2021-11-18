Reforestation run: Holden Forests & Gardens wraps up a busy season of planting trees

The planting of a Jesse Owens oak at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Bob Perkoski

Last April, Holden Parks Trust and several organizations celebrated the planting of a Jesse Owens oak at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Bob Perkoski

This Fall Holden Parks Trust partnered with La Sagrada Familia Church in Gordon Square to distribute trees. Bob Perkoski

Sandra Albro, HF&G’s director of community partnerships at a recent tree give-away at the La Sagrada Familia Church in Gordon Square.

This Fall Holden Parks Trust partnered with La Sagrada Familia Church in Gordon Square to distribute trees. Bob Perkoski

Last May Holden Parks Trust partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees. Bob Perkoski

Last May Holden Parks Trust partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees. Bob Perkoski

Last May Holden Parks Trust partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees. Bob Perkoski

Last May Holden Parks Trust partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees. Bob Perkoski

Burten Bell Carr Development, Inc. and HF&G at the East 39th Street Community Garden where they planted fruit trees to mark a new initiative to reforest the Central neighborhood. Courtesy of Holden Forests & Gardens

Local children helping with mulching a tree after planting at Carver Park Estates on Unwin Road. Bob Perkoski

Jessica Miller, a Community Forester with Holden Forests & Gardens shows some local children how to mulch after planting a tree at Carver Park Estates on Unwin Road. Bob Perkoski

Jessica Miller, a Community Forester with Holden Forests & Gardens educating some local children during a tree planting at Carver Park Estates on Unwin Road. Bob Perkoski

Holden’s Tree Corps CMHA tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

Holden’s Tree Corps CMHA tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

Holden’s Tree Corps CMHA tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

Courtney Blashka, director of community forestry & conservation at Holden Forests & Gardens at a recent tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

Holden’s Tree Corps CMHA tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

Holden’s Tree Corps CMHA tree planting on Cleveland’s east side at the Friendly Inn Settlement on Kinsman Rd. Bob Perkoski

“We’ve had a great planting season this Fall,” says Jill Koski, HF&G president and CEO. “We’ve planted more than 1,400 trees in Cleveland, and more than 250 in Cleveland this fall alone. If you think about it, we’re definitely on track.”

Jessica Miller, a Community Forester with Holden Forests & Gardens shows some local children how to mulch after planting a tree at Carver Park Estates on Unwin Road. Since launching its People for Trees campaign in February, Koski reports they have received 1,100 pledges to plant almost 4,000 trees in Northeast Ohio. Most pledges are for one or two trees in the yard, but Koski says other individuals and organizations have committed to planting more than 100 trees.

“Now that the planting season is done, we’ll follow up with those individuals who pledged,” promises Koski, adding that a $200,000 grant from the Cleveland Foundation to support the People for Trees program has been helpful in getting the word out.

Holden Forests & Gardens has also been working on tree giveaways and plantings in partnership with local organizations, which will add another 1,400 trees to the official People for Trees count. On Arbor Day alone this past spring, HF&G gave away 800 eastern redbud seedlings on both the Holden Arboretum and Cleveland Botanical Garden campuses.

As part of the project, Holden Tree Corps members trained public housing residents who are part of CMHA’s Green Team to plant and care for trees at these properties. The Green Team members earn supplemental income and Koski says they hope the experience will inspire some of them to pursue careers in tree care.

“We’re not just getting trees in the ground,” says Koski. “We’re providing training with groups at CMHA to care for these trees.”

Last May Holden Parks Trust partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees. Just last week, Burten Bell Carr Development, Inc. and HF&G were at the East 39th Street Community Garden to plant five fruit trees to mark a new initiative to reforest the Central neighborhood— where only 12% of the area is shaded by trees.

th Street Community Garden, operated by Andrea Johnson and the Financial support from Cuyahoga County, under County executive Armond Budish’s Central Surge plan, will be used to train Central residents to plant and care for new trees in the East 39Street Community Garden, operated by Andrea Johnson and the Center for Intellectual Property, Technology, and Telecommunications, Inc. (CIPTT).

The 39th Street Garden grows fresh produce for donation to local seniors, churches, and residents. The five fruit trees—serviceberry, linden, and tupelo—will enhance the garden’s offerings while providing beauty and shade to the neighborhood.

“These are good trees, they’re not little saplings,” says Koski of the recent plantings. “I’m really pleased. It’s been really rewarding, humbling, and motivating.”

Old Brooklyn, Additionally, HF&G is working with the community development organizations in MidTown Central-Kinsman , and Detroit Shoreway-Cudell-Edgewater to plant street trees and give away trees for planting in residential yards, as well as provide tree care classes.

In May HF&G partnered with the Home Repair Resource Center in Cleveland Heights to distribute 233 large potted trees consisting of five species that are well adapted to Northeast Ohio—bur oak, American elm, Ohio buckeye, eastern redbud, and apple serviceberry.

The planting of a Jesse Owens oak at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard — cloned from the now-84-year-old oak that was planted in Old Brooklyn at James Ford Rhodes High School in 1937 as a symbol of athletic and cultural triumph. And in April, several organizations celebrated the planting of a Jesse Owens oak at the Rockefeller Park Lagoon on

Anyone in Northeast Ohio can take the People for Trees pledge to plant at least one tree next year. “We’re super excited that so many people are interested in planting trees,” Koski says.