Building on hope: I_You Design Lab aims to give the displaced a sense of home

Individual shelters within the main 2100 Men’s shelter’s sleeping area designed to mitigate the spread of the virus Courtesy of Sai Sinbondit

Sinbondit works with North Ridgeville-based 30 Hearts and Ethiopian nonprofit SVO in developing design concept and construction plans for a Family Center First Aid Clinic & Community Support Center Courtesy of Sai Sinbondit

The experience of living in a refugee camp led Sai Sinbondit to create I_You Design Lab Courtesy of Sai Sinbondit

social engagement courses and worked with students to leverage art in making positive social community changes and awareness. He worked in 2016 with students on

projectFIND: People + Shelter + Food + Mapping , in which they researched, designed, and developed pocket-sized resource maps for 5,700 individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Cleveland.

LMM Bonna House Attending to Cleveland’s homeless

Since 2018 Sinbondit has served as project manager for LMM’s Breaking New Ground $3.5 million campaign launched in 2019 to buy and renovate 20 homes by 2024 in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

Sinbondit was one of the pioneers on the Breaking New Ground project, and in August, LMM celebrate the completion of its first house— Bonna House —as well as

exceeded its $3.5 million fundraising goal by more than $1.2 million, having raised $4,245,000, and acquired seven additional houses in the neighborhood

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Sinbondit worked with Michael Sering, LMM vice president of housing and shelter, to create individual shelters within the Men’s Shelter at 2100 Lakeside ’s sleeping area to mitigate the spread of the virus. He says the plywood designs, with cutout areas was a simple, utilitarian, cost effective way of effectively slowing the spread.

Family Center First Aid Clinic & Community Support Center rendering On an international level, Sinbondit works with North Ridgeville-based 30 Hearts and Ethiopian nonprofit SVO in

developing design concept and construction plans for a community in Bako, Ethiopia that includes family and community center, six homes, a first aid clinic, library, community kitchen, learning center, and case worker offices.

