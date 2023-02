Frozen treats: Ice Fest's 40 ice sculptures lure visitors to North Coast Harbor

North Coast Harbor Ice Fest at Voinovich Bicentennial Park Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski

It was a balmy 41 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 11—the perfect temperature for all of the outdoor winter activities happening downtown at Downtown Cleveland Alliance ’s WinterLand Super Saturday One of the highlights of the day was Ice Fest was the work of ice sculptors with Broadview Heights-based Elegant Ice Creations . The artists gave live ice carving demonstrations to guests at Voinovich Bicentennial Park at North Coast Harbor Other activities at Ice Fest included a scavenger hunt, crafts, specialty cocktails at Nuevo , and the display of 40 ice sculptures crafter from 300-pound blocks of ice.FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski caught all the artistry.