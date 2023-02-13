Frozen treats: Ice Fest's 40 ice sculptures lure visitors to North Coast Harbor

Bob Perkoski | Monday, February 13, 2023
It was a balmy 41 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 11—the perfect temperature for all of the outdoor winter activities happening downtown at Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s WinterLand Super Saturday.

One of the highlights of the day was Ice Fest was the work of ice sculptors with Broadview Heights-based Elegant Ice Creations. The artists gave live ice carving demonstrations to guests at Voinovich Bicentennial Park at North Coast Harbor.

Other activities at Ice Fest included a scavenger hunt, crafts, specialty cocktails at Nuevo, and the display of 40 ice sculptures crafter from 300-pound blocks of ice.

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski caught all the artistry.
 

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

Related Tags

Outdoor Recreation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.