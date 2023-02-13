Frozen treats: Ice Fest's 40 ice sculptures lure visitors to North Coast Harbor

It was a balmy 41 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 11—the perfect temperature for all of the outdoor winter activities happening downtown at Downtown Cleveland Alliance
’s WinterLand Super Saturday
.
One of the highlights of the day was Ice Fest was the work of ice sculptors with Broadview Heights-based Elegant Ice Creations
. The artists gave live ice carving demonstrations to guests at Voinovich Bicentennial Park
at North Coast Harbor
.
Other activities at Ice Fest included a scavenger hunt, crafts, specialty cocktails at Nuevo
, and the display of 40 ice sculptures crafter from 300-pound blocks of ice.
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski caught all the artistry.
North Coast Harbor Ice Fest at Voinovich Bicentennial Park Bob Perkoski