Food Justice: Many Clevelanders struggle for healthy, affordable food

A client picks out bread at the Euclid Neighborhood Pantry Grant Segall

Gladys Walcott, former East Cleveland councilwoman, raises produce in an old parking lot of the Coit Road Farmers Market Grant Segall

Ken Ackley says he makes $3 too much for SNAP benefits. He goes to Muny Lot every Thursday for food from the Cleveland Food Bank Grant Segall

Keymah Durden, co-founder of Rid-All Green Partnership, which raises produce and tilapia in hoophouses heated up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit Grant Segall

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

A long line of cars for the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

Greater Cleveland Food Bank volunteers crank up the music and have fun distributing food at the Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

Volunteers help distribute food at the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

Volunteers help distribute food at the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

Volunteers assemble for directions to distribute food at the Cleveland Muni Lot for the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program Bob Perkoski

The Cleveland Food Bank distributes potatoes, watermelons, English muffins, and more at the Muni lot each Thursday Bob Perkoski

A long line of cars for the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot Bob Perkoski

On a typical Thursday, cars line up at Muny Lot for about a mile and an hour to get the Food Bank’s potatoes, watermelons, English muffins, and more. Bob Perkoski

Volunteers assemble for directions to distribute food at the Cleveland Muni Lot for the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program Bob Perkoski

A client picks out bread at the Euclid Neighborhood Pantry

Volunteers help distribute food at the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot

.

50% percent of African Americans

Gladys Walcott, former East Cleveland councilwoman, raises produce in an old parking lot of the Coit Road Farmers Market

You got any cheaper bread?” customer James Holt asks manager Shahbaz Sadiq at Simon’s Supermarket in Collinwood. Sadiq finds a suitable loaf. “Thank you,” says Holt. “God bless.

Food prices have inflated especially fast

Ken Ackley says he makes $3 too much for SNAP benefits. He goes to Muny Lot every Thursday for food from the Cleveland Food Bank The federal government gave out

$183 billion

in food benefits during fiscal 2021—49% more than the year before. But recipients spent

A long line of cars for the Cleveland Food Bank Mobile Pantry Program at the City of Cleveland Muni Lot

“People in a community like East Cleveland are always dealing with a crisis,” says Coit Road Market’s president, Joe Jerdonek. “They’re going to think about having a meal, whether it’s healthy or not.”