In the zone: Archaic zoning regulations can hamper construction of new infill housing

Modular home built a on vacant lot on Jefferson Avenue last year in Maple Heights by the Cuyahoga County Land Bank Bob Perkoski

House under construction by Amato Homes on an empty parcel on Woodbrook Ave. in Maple Heights Bob Perkoski

House being built by YRM Corp on an empty parcel on Greendale Ave. in Maple Heights Bob Perkoski

Cuyahoga County Land Bank—finished two modular houses on three vacant Jefferson Avenue lots last year in Maple Heights Bob Perkoski

Dennis Roberts, director of real estate development for Land Bank

House being built by YRM Corp on an empty parcel on Greendale Ave. in Maple Heights

Patrick Grogan-Myers, Euclid's new planning director

“Communities are able to find a balance between environmental elements—like the need for greenspace—and new affordable housing construction by reducing the amount of land required to build a new house,” Grogan-Myers says. “Examining zoning regulations does not necessarily equate to sacrificing quality construction or community values. These regulations can have unintended impacts on construction costs that either make housing unaffordable to the average family or are altogether cost-prohibitive for new construction.”

Passage by the county of a $50 million bond issue for demolition of blighted sites can be a catalyst for construction of thousands of new infill homes, says Jennifer Kuzma, director of the First Suburbs Consortium.

“As an organization, we want to be sure that the member communities have every tool they need to make the most of this chance to provide new housing options,” Kuzma said in an email. “This initiative is providing First Suburbs communities with a tool to improve the destiny of these vacant lots, by improving the path to get infill development done at the speed of business.

House under construction by Amato Homes on an empty parcel on Woodbrook Ave. in Maple Heights

Sonya Edwards, founder of ESOP Realty Inc. in Cleveland

This story is sponsored by the

Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative

, which is composed of 18-plus Northeast Ohio news outlets including FreshWater Cleveland.