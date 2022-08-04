Innovation Square set to bring jobs, housing, and a bright future to Fairfax

These cargo containers at Playwright Park will become stages for plays produced by Karamu House. Bob Perkoski

A new project called Innovation Square is set to bring a mixed-use, mixed-income area along the Opportunity Corridor on Cleveland’s southeast side. Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation

Vienna Distributing. a mainstay of Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood for 20 years Surrounded by the anchor medical and educational institutions upon which Cleveland hangs its economic hat, owner Regin Schlachet can’t help but have optimism for his company’s future as well.

Upcoming strategic investment in Fairfax has Schlachet equally bullish about his neighborhood’s prospects. A new project called

Dunkin’ Donuts next to Schlachet’s business brings jobs and traffic to Fairfax, the community needs more than pastries to flourish.

“Projects like Innovation Square are good for us,” says Schlachet. “It makes us more diverse and brings in a new customer base that never had a reason to be in the neighborhood.”

by Cedar Avenue to the north, Quincy Avenue to the south, East 105th Street to the east, and includes both sides of East 97th Street.

Last November,

Ward 6 Cleveland City Councilman and Council president Blaine Griffin

Cleveland’s Opportunity Corridor incorporates nearly 1,000 acres anchored by University Circle and the Cleveland Clinic. The corridor passes through Fairfax, which is also home to the Clinic main campus. Restaurants, clothing stores, and a minority-owned veterinary practice bring further job diversity to the neighborhood.

Innovation Square aligns with a master plan around sustainable development and economic growth. Launched by FRDC in the mid-1990s, the effort brings together residents, city officials and local stakeholders around shifting neighborhood needs.

Progress does not mean leaving behind long-term residents, notes Griffin. With education and skill-set development lacking in Fairfax and surrounding environs, the councilman wants his constituents to receive training they can then harness for careers in healthcare and high-tech manufacturing. Locals also need soft-skills training, whether around interviewing, the application process, or how to dress for a job.

Established partnerships with big-ticket employers like the Cleveland Clinic must be expanded to give residents opportunities for family-sustaining careers. In the meantime, endeavors like Innovation Square can draw the types of advanced manufacturing companies the city currently lacks.

“It will always be a priority to help our residents first, because they’re the ones who’ve shown a commitment to live in an urban neighborhood,” says Griffin. “It’s important to look after those who live here while finding ways to attract more people. I want to see more folks get certifications, and manufacturers that might not need a four-year degree to bring someone on.”

Building relationships with workforce supporters such as Cuyahoga Community College and Cleveland’s

“The new person would say, ‘You mean like it is now,’” Griffin says. “I want everyone to value Fairfax as an emerging, thriving neighborhood able to compete not just in Cleveland, but throughout Northeast Ohio.”

