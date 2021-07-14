Karamu House to complete renovations, add community spaces, and return to live theater

2355 E. 89th St. in the Fairfax neighborhood, thanks to a $1 million grant from the

With this relationship that Karamu and Bank of America have had

over

the

last

several

years

, Jeneen Marziani

, the president of Bank of America Ohio, has really been very instrumental in helping lay the foundation of this ongoing relationship.”

With the Bank of America grant, the third phase of renovations includes