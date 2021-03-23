Area high school LGBTQ+ alliances adapt in pandemic to provide safe spaces for students

Gracie Ford (left) and Gretchen Leckie-Ewing of the Hoover High School GSA. Caitlin Fisher)

The vast majority of LGBTQ+ students in Ohio regularly (sometimes, often, or frequently) heard anti-LGBTQ remarks.

Most LGBTQ+ students in Ohio experienced anti-LGBTQ victimization at school.

7% of Ohio high schools have a comprehensive anti-bullying policy that includes sexuality and gender protections.

30% of advisors reported increased meeting frequency during COVID-19, while 20% reported decreased frequency.

30% of advisors reported increased quality of meetings, while 50% reported decreased quality (less participation or amount of conversation/engagement).

60% of advisors shared concerns that virtual meetings are hard for students who aren’t out to their parents at home.

Over 70% of students responded that meeting quality has stayed the same.

55% of students said more students can attend virtually, and 33% said students feel safer and more confident attending virtually.

Nearly 40% of students reported significant challenges related to deadnaming, the use of the birth name of a transgender or non-binary person without their consent. Students shared that the forced use of legal names has resulted in less attendance at GSA meetings and increased difficulty in getting to know their peers when the wrong name is on the screen.

Despite these changes, the executive board of Hoover High School ’s GSA in Canton has tried to keep the meetings engaging and fun—including putting on a Thanksgiving art contest to illustrate the “gayest Thanksgiving” since they couldn’t have their annual Thanksgiving celebration together.

“Last spring, when we were remote, we stopped meeting,” says Hoover GSA advisor Gretchen Leckie-Ewing. “We’ve been lucky as a school and as a club to [now] be in person.”

At Medina High School, students initially had virtual meetings, which presented a welcome alternative to the rest of their school day. Ainsley Culp, the GSA's student publicity officer, says of the virtual meetings,

Medina’s GSA transitioned back to in-person meetings beginning in February.

Though Culp found solace in the virtual meetings, there’s no denying the camaraderie that in-person meetings present, providing a sense of community that is so desperately needed among Ohio’s LGBTQ+ students.



