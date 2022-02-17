We Have to Buy a House: Church raises funds to house the homeless through LMM’s Breaking New Ground

Interior of some of the other houses KNN has rehabbed in the neighborhood. Courtesy of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

Interior of some of the other houses KNN has rehabbed in the neighborhood. Courtesy of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

Fairmount Presbyterian members ceremoniously presented LMM with more than $126,000 to purchase and renovate a 2,250-square-foot duplex on Norwood Avenue in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood. Courtesy of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

The house on Norwood Avenue makes the fourth structure (three duplexes and one single-family home) LMM has purchased through Breaking New Ground. Courtesy of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

Fairmount Presbyterian members ceremoniously presented LMM with more than $126,000 to purchase and renovate a 2,250-square-foot duplex on Norwood Avenue in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood. While LMM has steadily moved ahead with its fundraising—exceeding 90% of its $3.5 million goal, with $288,000 left to raise—the congregation at Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights last year learned of the initiative, and the entire congregation came together to raise money for a Breaking New Ground home.

“We'd like to at least acquire and start the process on half of the houses this year, and then those would be finished next year, and next year acquire the other half,” says Sering. “The fundraising is going really well and has, thankfully, outpaced our house acquisition. So the funds are there to do it.”

Once LMM secures and renovates a property, Sering says they work with Solon-based Humble Design , which specializes in designing and furnishing homes for families emerging from homelessness.

LMM works with partners like the Cuyahoga Land Bank to identify potential houses in the St. Clair Superior neighborhood and Progressive Urban Real Estate provides a list of houses for sale on the private market in the neighborhood. The organization then partners with the various Cleveland shelters, ministries, and with Eden housing solutions on identifying and placing the families.