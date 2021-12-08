Water woes: The number of delinquent Cleveland water accounts has doubled during pandemic

Help if you are behind on your water bills

Emergency aid is available at Step Forward, but it can take more than a month to process your application. Apply online.



You can also apply at CHN Housing Partners for the Sewer Crisis Program if you’ve received a sewer disconnection notice. Apply online or call (216) 774-2349.



Meanwhile, CHN also operates the Water and Sewer Affordability programs for local homeowners below 200% of the poverty line. Apply online or call (216) 774-2349.



The city of Cleveland also operates its own Homestead Discount Program for water and sewer bills for homeowners who earn $34,500 or less, are 65 years or older or are “permanently and totally disabled.” More information can be found here.



In all cases, make sure you have your documents ready before you call or apply to these places. You’ll need things like copies of your recent utility bills; proof of your income; and photo ID and social security numbers for people in your household.