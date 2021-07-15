Lift Every Voice: St. Luke’s Foundation launches platform to measure impact, give residents power

St. Luke's Foundation wants neighborhood residents to have a voice in grantmaking with the Lift Every Voice platform. Courtesy of St. Luke’s Foundation

St. Luke’s Foundation provides millions of dollars in grants each year to organizations that serve the Woodhill, Buckeye-Shaker, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, and throughout Cuyahoga County, that are working to achieve health equity by addressing social determinants of health.

After grants are distributed, the best way to assess the effectiveness of the funds—and the programs—is often to gather reports and data from the organization, says St. Luke’s president and CEO Tim Tramble.



But this method is not always indicative of determining what the community residents need and want from the organizations that serve them.

residents to be heard and influence where future grant dollars will be invested.

—

With the Lift Every Voice platform, Tramble says he hopes to implement change at the resident level—to scale up neighborhood transformation by giving the residents the decision-making power.



“We do believe that residents have a knowledge and awareness that no one else has,” he explains. “And we want to shift power to the community.”

#lev216

Additionally, St. Luke’s will host a Back Yard Barbeque Launch Party with free food, games, and live entertainment on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Britt Oval, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.