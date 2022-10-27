The long-haulers: Long Covid clinics guide patients on the slow path to recovery

Cleveland area Long Haul clinics



Here is a list of area Long Covid clinics and their requirements:



Cleveland Clinic reCOVER Clinic

1. 18 years-of-age and up

2. Must be referred by a Cleveland Clinic provider.

3. Must have had a positive PCR test

4. Persistent symptoms lasting at least four weeks following positive PCR test.



MetroHealth Post- COVID Clinic

1. 18 years-of-age and up

2. Patient request or physician referral

3 Must have had a positive PCR test

4. Persistent symptoms lasting at least four weeks following positive PCR test



UH COVID Recovery Clinic

1. Initial evaluation (in person or virtually)

2. 18 years of age and up

3. Must be referred by a physician

4. Must have positive PCR test

5. Persistent symptoms lasting at least 90 days following positive PCR test



Click here for information on the UH COVID-19 Recovery & Longhauler Study.