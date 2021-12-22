Blazing trails: Metroparks wins federal money to build east side Towpath Trail equivalent

Metroparks' four new trail projects

The $950,000 grant money from the U.S. Department of Transportation advances four priority trail projects— collectively named the RAISE Cleveland Bicycle & Pedestrian Planning project.



The four projects are:



Slavic Village Downtown Connector Phase 2 North

Awarded funds for the full design of 2.2 miles of bicycle connection from E. 14th St. to the intersection of Broadway Ave. & Dille Ave. It will connect the Slavic Village neighborhood and completed Morgana Run Trail to the Towpath Trail through Cleveland Metroparks Washington and Ohio & Erie Canal reservations along with Downtown Cleveland. It will also connect to the all-purpose trail built as part of ODOT's Innerbelt Project along Orange Ave. that connects to E. 14th St. and on to the E. 9th St. Extension.



Morgana Run-Booth Ave. Extension

Awarded funds for the full design of a 0.8-mile all-purpose trail to link the completed Morgana Run Trail to the Mill Creek Falls area of Garfield Park Reservation. It will also connect to the Warner Road bike lanes and Mill Creek Connector Trail, as well as the future Slavic Village Downtown Connector via the Morgana Run Trail.



Iron Ct. to Opportunity Corridor

Awarded funds for feasibility-level planning a proposed 0.7-mile connection from the Western Terminus of Opportunity Corridor Trail at E. 55th to the Slavic Village Downtown Connector Trail near Iron Court/Broadway Area.



Euclid Creek Greenway Phase 2 North

Awarded funds for feasibility-level planning of a proposed two-mile bicycle connection between the lower Euclid Creek Reservation to its lakefront portion. The proposed connection would build on Cleveland Metroparks first phase of the Euclid Creek Greenway that will connect Euclid Creek Parkway to Euclid Avenue that will be constructed in 2022.

