Bringing home the gold: Metroparks wins top honor as one of the nation’s top park systems

Cleveland Metroparks won the 2021 National Gold Medal “Best in Nation” Award for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Management. Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks

Along with boasting an enormous green footprint, Cleveland Metroparks over the last three years has built or rehabbed 27 miles of trails, enhancing direct connectivity to 49 communities.

"We’re thrilled to be recognized among our national peers as the top park system in the country and bring the gold medal home to our communities in Northeast Ohio.”

The competition, managed and governed by the

American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration

(AAPRA) in partnership with the NRPA, honors public park and recreation agencies and state park systems in the U.S. that demonstrate excellence through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program and professional development, and agency recognition.

Applications are separated into six classes, with Cleveland Metroparks garnering the top spot in the Class 1 category, representing the largest park systems nationwide based upon population served.

For this year’s competition, the nature lover’s hangout stood alongside fellow park systems in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Virginia Beach. The Gold Medal program is one of the highest professional awards available to parks and recreation agencies nationwide and involves a rigorous qualification and judging process.

“I hope Clevelanders recognize that the system started 104 years ago is there for them on a daily basis,” Zimmerman says. “Whether to help with their mental health, to destress, or lose weight, there’s an opportunity for everyone to connect with nature at our 24,000-plus acres.”

Along with boasting an enormous green footprint, Cleveland Metroparks over the last three years has built or rehabbed 27 miles of trails, enhancing direct connectivity to 49 communities.

A 2018

Trust for Public Land

study revealed that Cleveland Metroparks generates an annual regional economic impact of $873 million by heightening property values, reducing stormwater runoff, improving local health and wellness, and generating tourism. The recent medal announcement arrives after a record-breaking year for the Metroparks, which welcomed 19.7 million recreational visitors in 2020.

Cleveland Metroparks mobile app received a “Best in Tech” nod from Greater Cleveland Partnership. In addition to taking home the “Best in Nation” gold this year, the park system also became a 15-time winner of the

NorthCoast 99

, honoring the best places for top talent in Northeast Ohio. Meanwhile, the

Cleveland Metroparks mobile app

received a “Best in Tech” nod from

Greater Cleveland Partnership

.

Furthering its communal bonafides, the system also collected an Innovation in Social Equity award for the

Re-Connecting Cleveland TIGER Trails

project. Consisting of five separate trails , the project links more than 66,000 area residents to employment, schools, shopping districts, parks. and recreation facilities.

The remainder of 2021 is packed with activity at Cleveland Metroparks, including the conclusion of the annual

Asian Lantern Festival

and the opening of

Merwin’s Wharf

. Zimmerman says he is excited about both the present and future of a green environment bringing good vibes to millions of regional residents.

“All of Northeast Ohio should be proud of our Emerald Necklace and what we have accomplished together for the betterment of our region,” he says. “We’re humbled by the national recognition, and thankful to bring home that national gold medal.”