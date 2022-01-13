Create your own adventure with the 2022 Cleveland Metroparks Trail Challenge

10 or 20 Metroparks trails by biking, hiking, paddling, running, skating or walking by December 31.

Wendy Park Connector Trail

arn a custom, one-of-a-kind 2022 Trail Challenge prize

“The ultimate prize is you’re increasing your physical and mental health when you’re out doing the Trail Challenge,” she says. “When you’re out there, you’re in the middle of Cleveland, you’re in the middle of the city—but you’re in a whole other world.”

Nagle says they’ve had young children participate and a 90-year-old woman complete the Challenge. She says 250 people have already registered this year, and last year the Metroparks saw about 1,000 people complete at least one trail, with many participants completing every trail in the Challenge.

The Challenge

There will be a total of 30 trails in the Challenge this year, with 26 trail routes currently listed , and the challenge trails run from less than half a mile up to 11.7 miles, says Nagle. “The Trail Challenge has hikes in every single park ,” she says. “There are [routes] on paved all-purpose trails, natural trails, and trails on water. And it’s a year-long challenge so people can go at their own pace.”

Redline Greenway Three of the 30 trail routes are not yet revealed—they will be revealed throughout the year—and guests have until December 2022 to complete them. The three new tails will be emailed to registered participants when they are released. The spring trail will be announced on April 1.

One trail in the Challenge is “Guest Choice,” says Nagle, which can be a Metroparks program that