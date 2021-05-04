Photos: The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Castrol 40-Yard Dash Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Castrol 40-Yard Dash Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski The NFL Draft Experience 2021 Draft Theater Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Super Bowl Rings display at the NFL Draft Experience Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski Posing with the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the NFL Draft Experience Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Play 60 Zone Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Play Football Field Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Play Football Field Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Field Goal Kick Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Hail Mary Toss Bob Perkoski NFL Draft Experience Play 60 Zone Bob Perkoski Bob Perkoski

Football fans from around the country descended on Cleveland this past Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 to attend the 2021 NFL Draft. The city put its best foot forward as hosts—creating a venue that built excitement and drew fans from all 32 NFL teams.



“With this weekend’s NFL Draft, Downtown Cleveland saw more foot traffic and business than it has in a long time,” says Michael Deemer, Downtown Cleveland Alliance interim CEO and president. “Residents and visitors got to see that not only are we open for business, but that we are excited to welcome everyone back to experience the city center with safety measures in place.”



Deemer adds that the Draft kicks off the beginning of many more planned outdoor activities as Ohio and the nation emerge from the pandemic and begin to go outside to play.



“This is just the beginning, as we, along with our business owners and operators, prepare for a great season ahead,” he says.



FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski was at the event and he captured the buzz and activities happening on Cleveland’s lakefront this week.