The NFL Draft Experience 2021 in First Energy Stadium
The NFL Draft Experience 2021 in First Energy Stadium Bob Perkoski

Photos: The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Bob Perkoski | Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Football fans from around the country descended on Cleveland this past Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 to attend the 2021 NFL Draft. The city put its best foot forward as hosts—creating a venue that built excitement and drew fans from all 32 NFL teams.

“With this weekend’s NFL Draft, Downtown Cleveland saw more foot traffic and business than it has in a long time,” says Michael Deemer, Downtown Cleveland Alliance interim CEO and president. “Residents and visitors got to see that not only are we open for business, but that we are excited to welcome everyone back to experience the city center with safety measures in place.”

Deemer adds that the Draft kicks off the beginning of many more planned outdoor activities as Ohio and the nation emerge from the pandemic and begin to go outside to play.

“This is just the beginning, as we, along with our business owners and operators, prepare for a great season ahead,” he says.

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski was at the event and he captured the buzz and activities happening on Cleveland’s lakefront this week.  

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

