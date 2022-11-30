A rising tide: Cleveland residents invest in making their neighborhoods better

Courtesy of the Cleveland Foundation

One of MidTown’s construction projects, the Cleveland Foundation’s new headquarters at Euclid Avenue Courtesy of the Cleveland Foundation

Rendering of the planned development for the Allen Estates in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood Frontline Development Group LLC

One of MidTown’s construction projects, Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough branch on Lexington Avenue Courtesy of Cleveland Public Library

Sheila Wright and Angela Bennett, the force behind Allen Estates Courtesy of Frontline Development

Rendering of one of the first units for Allen Estates in the Hough Neighborhood

Construction of one of the Allen Estates units in the Hough Neighborhood in September 2022 Bob Perkoski

Amos Norwood Park at the end of East 128th Street Bob Perkoski

Adjacent to the gazebo, The Block Club installed a mural by artist Anna Arnold, featuring 38 icons who have shaped the history of African Americans around the world Bob Perkoski

The Block Club installed a gazebo in Amos Norwood Park at the northern end of E. 128th St in 2006 Bob Perkoski

East 128th Street Block Club Association, Joy Johnson, Robert Render and Ali Boyd, at the E. 128th St gazebo in Amos Norwood Park

Barbara Norton, chairwoman of the Neighbor to Neighbor

This project is part of

Connecting the Dots between Race and Health

, a project of

that

investigates how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area and uncovers what local institutions are doing to tear down the structural barriers to good health.

The Cleveland Foundation

.

This is the third story in a four-part FreshWater series exploring the declaration that racism is a public health crisis.

A place to call home: Cleveland's Black community is hit hardest in affordable housing search

,

A place to call home: The quest to create safe, affordable housing options

, and

Food Justice: Many Clevelanders struggle for healthy, affordable food

.